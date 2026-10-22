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Fidan Holds Talks with EU Foreign Policy Chief in Brussels

Fidan Holds Talks with EU Foreign Policy Chief in Brussels


Date: 2026-10-22 04:42:08

(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Kaja Kallas, the European Union’s high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, in Brussels on Wednesday as part of his official visit to the Belgian capital.

According to Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry, the meeting took place alongside Fidan’s participation in the fourth meeting of Turkish and Belgian foreign, justice and interior ministers.

The gathering brings together officials from both countries to address matters within their respective areas of responsibility. Fidan’s meeting with Kallas also took place during his visit to Brussels, where the EU’s foreign policy leadership is based.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry did not disclose further information about the topics discussed or provide details about any outcomes from the meeting.

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