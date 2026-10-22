Torras Ostand Q3 Vegskin Nature Iphone Case: A Premium Iphone Case Inspired By The Textures Of Nature
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 October 2026 – The Torras Ostand Q3 Vegskin Nature Iphone Case is an iPhone case featuring the refined texture of organic silicone and a palette of calm, nature-inspired colors.
It is also easy to wipe clean and maintains a smooth, comfortable feel every time you pick it up.
Soft shadows emerge as the light and viewing angle change, creating a subtle sense of depth. From a green reminiscent of a moss garden to a yellow inspired by windswept rock, each color and texture captures a different expression of nature's beauty.
Newly Developed Organic Silicone for a Smooth, Lasting FeelMade from organic silicone, the case combines a soft touch with effortless everyday usability. It addresses a common issue with silicone phone cases -the tendency to become sticky over time-with a specially designed surface that resists hair, clothing fibers, and dust from inside your bag.
It is also easy to wipe clean and maintains a smooth, comfortable feel every time you pick it up.
A Nature-Inspired Texture with a Unique CharacterRather than the flat appearance of a conventional solid-color silicone case or the artificial look of printed patterns, the case features a delicate, nature-inspired texture across its entire surface.
Soft shadows emerge as the light and viewing angle change, creating a subtle sense of depth. From a green reminiscent of a moss garden to a yellow inspired by windswept rock, each color and texture captures a different expression of nature's beauty.
360° Rotating Spring-Loaded Stand for Portrait and Landscape ViewingThe back of the case features the series' signature 360° rotating spring-loaded stand. It opens quickly whenever needed and can be adjusted to a comfortable viewing angle in either portrait or landscape orientation-ideal for watching videos, making video calls, taking photos, and more.
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