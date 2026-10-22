TORRAS Launches Four New Ostand Iphone Cases With Built-In Stands For Iphone 18 Pro And Pro Max
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>From rugged protection to refined design, four new models tailored to different needs, JAPAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 October 2026 – Rakuso Mirai Co., Ltd., the company behind the smartphone accessories brand TORRAS, has launched four new models in its Ostand iPhone case series for iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max: Ostand Q3 Air Pro, Ostand O3 Hue, Ostand Q3 Air, and Ostand Q3 Leather Tone. The new lineup offers options ranging from advanced drop protection to stylish designs, catering to different user needs.
Ostand Q3 Air Pro: Flagship Protection with Precision Engineering The Ostand Q3 Air Pro features a dual-layer airbag design with internal and external cushioning to disperse impact forces, particularly at the corners. Built to meet military-grade standards, it is designed to withstand drops of up to 5 meters. Its spring-loaded Q3 stand supports 360° rotation and 180° folding, allowing flexible positioning in portrait or landscape mode for video streaming, video calls, and vlogging. An 18-contact Camera Control button ensures responsive touch operation without removing the case. It also features strong MagSafe magnetic attachment.
Ostand O3 Hue: Stylish Two-Tone Design with a Personal Touch The Ostand O3 Hue features a translucent body with contrasting colors around the ring, camera frame, and sides, creating a distinctive two-tone look while showcasing the iPhone's original color. Its slim design integrates a ring stand with 360° rotation and 180° folding, along with MagSafe compatibility. Users can position their phones vertically for social media browsing, horizontally for video streaming, or attach them to metal surfaces. Built-in bumpers within the colored side frame provide military-grade impact protection while maintaining a slim profile.
Ostand Q3 Air: A New Standard in Lightweight Protection The Ostand Q3 Air uses a sealed air-cushion structure to absorb and disperse impact forces during drops. Raised edges around the screen and camera help prevent scratches from surface contact. Its aerospace-grade aluminum alloy stand offers 360° rotation and 180° folding, enabling flexible viewing angles for video streaming, virtual meetings, and everyday use. Textured side grips and a matte, wear-resistant finish provide a secure, comfortable hold. A dedicated Camera Control button allows smooth camera operation without removing the case.
Ostand Q3 Leather Tone: Premium Texture Meets Refined Design The Ostand Q3 Leather Tone features internationally certified Organic Silicone Fabric on the back, combining a leather-like embossed texture with a soft-touch finish. Its fingerprint- and stain-resistant surface is easy to clean with a simple wipe. A spring-loaded aluminum alloy stand rotates 360°, allowing seamless switching between portrait and landscape orientations. Contoured, concave sides provide a comfortable grip, while an ultra-fine microfiber lining helps protect the device. It also features strong MagSafe magnetic attachment powered by a proprietary Halbach array.
Ostand Q3 Air Pro: Flagship Protection with Precision Engineering The Ostand Q3 Air Pro features a dual-layer airbag design with internal and external cushioning to disperse impact forces, particularly at the corners. Built to meet military-grade standards, it is designed to withstand drops of up to 5 meters. Its spring-loaded Q3 stand supports 360° rotation and 180° folding, allowing flexible positioning in portrait or landscape mode for video streaming, video calls, and vlogging. An 18-contact Camera Control button ensures responsive touch operation without removing the case. It also features strong MagSafe magnetic attachment.
Ostand O3 Hue: Stylish Two-Tone Design with a Personal Touch The Ostand O3 Hue features a translucent body with contrasting colors around the ring, camera frame, and sides, creating a distinctive two-tone look while showcasing the iPhone's original color. Its slim design integrates a ring stand with 360° rotation and 180° folding, along with MagSafe compatibility. Users can position their phones vertically for social media browsing, horizontally for video streaming, or attach them to metal surfaces. Built-in bumpers within the colored side frame provide military-grade impact protection while maintaining a slim profile.
Ostand Q3 Air: A New Standard in Lightweight Protection The Ostand Q3 Air uses a sealed air-cushion structure to absorb and disperse impact forces during drops. Raised edges around the screen and camera help prevent scratches from surface contact. Its aerospace-grade aluminum alloy stand offers 360° rotation and 180° folding, enabling flexible viewing angles for video streaming, virtual meetings, and everyday use. Textured side grips and a matte, wear-resistant finish provide a secure, comfortable hold. A dedicated Camera Control button allows smooth camera operation without removing the case.
Ostand Q3 Leather Tone: Premium Texture Meets Refined Design The Ostand Q3 Leather Tone features internationally certified Organic Silicone Fabric on the back, combining a leather-like embossed texture with a soft-touch finish. Its fingerprint- and stain-resistant surface is easy to clean with a simple wipe. A spring-loaded aluminum alloy stand rotates 360°, allowing seamless switching between portrait and landscape orientations. Contoured, concave sides provide a comfortable grip, while an ultra-fine microfiber lining helps protect the device. It also features strong MagSafe magnetic attachment powered by a proprietary Halbach array.
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