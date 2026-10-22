TORRAS Launches Four New Screen And Camera Protection Accessories For Iphone 18 Pro And Pro Max
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>From easy installation and anti-reflective technology to camera protection, four new products designed for different needs, JAPAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 October 2026 – Rakuso Mirai Co., Ltd., a provider of smartphone accessories including screen protectors, has launched four new screen and camera protection accessories for iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max: Glassukkiri, CameraGo, Zerolens, and Glassukkiri AR. The lineup offers easy installation, reduced reflections, and enhanced camera protection to meet different user needs.
Glassukkiri: Easy Installation with Reliable Protection The Glassukkiri screen protector features a dedicated alignment frame that allows users to position the protector and remove dust simultaneously by simply placing the iPhone in the frame and pulling the tab. Made with 10H-equivalent hardness glass, it has passed a ball-drop impact test equivalent to approximately 1.2 meters. An oleophobic coating helps resist fingerprints, while durability has been tested through 10,000 abrasion cycles.
CameraGo: Full-Coverage Protection for the Entire Camera Module CameraGo features an integrated full-coverage design that protects the entire camera area and distributes impact forces across a wider surface during drops. High-transparency optical glass and anti-reflective (AR) technology help reduce flare and ghosting in night photography and backlit conditions. Its precision-fit design follows the camera's contours for a seamless appearance, while an anti-smudge coating helps keep the surface clean.
Zerolens: Lens Protection Without Compromising Image Quality Zerolens combines high-transparency glass with an anti-reflective coating to maintain clear image quality. Made from ion-exchange-strengthened 9H+ hardness glass, it has passed military-standard impact resistance tests. Its individual lens protector design minimizes interference with phone cases, while an anodized finish complements the iPhone's original color.
Glassukkiri AR: Crystal-Clear Anti-Reflective Glass Without a Matte Finish Glassukkiri AR features a multilayer anti-reflective coating that achieves a reflectance of less than 0.8%. By minimizing glare from lighting and surrounding environments, it improves screen visibility outdoors and in brightly lit spaces. Its optical design preserves the iPhone display's original colors and brightness without relying on a matte finish. The protector has passed a ball-drop impact test equivalent to approximately 1 meter and includes a dedicated alignment frame for easy installation.
Glassukkiri: Easy Installation with Reliable Protection The Glassukkiri screen protector features a dedicated alignment frame that allows users to position the protector and remove dust simultaneously by simply placing the iPhone in the frame and pulling the tab. Made with 10H-equivalent hardness glass, it has passed a ball-drop impact test equivalent to approximately 1.2 meters. An oleophobic coating helps resist fingerprints, while durability has been tested through 10,000 abrasion cycles.
CameraGo: Full-Coverage Protection for the Entire Camera Module CameraGo features an integrated full-coverage design that protects the entire camera area and distributes impact forces across a wider surface during drops. High-transparency optical glass and anti-reflective (AR) technology help reduce flare and ghosting in night photography and backlit conditions. Its precision-fit design follows the camera's contours for a seamless appearance, while an anti-smudge coating helps keep the surface clean.
Zerolens: Lens Protection Without Compromising Image Quality Zerolens combines high-transparency glass with an anti-reflective coating to maintain clear image quality. Made from ion-exchange-strengthened 9H+ hardness glass, it has passed military-standard impact resistance tests. Its individual lens protector design minimizes interference with phone cases, while an anodized finish complements the iPhone's original color.
Glassukkiri AR: Crystal-Clear Anti-Reflective Glass Without a Matte Finish Glassukkiri AR features a multilayer anti-reflective coating that achieves a reflectance of less than 0.8%. By minimizing glare from lighting and surrounding environments, it improves screen visibility outdoors and in brightly lit spaces. Its optical design preserves the iPhone display's original colors and brightness without relying on a matte finish. The protector has passed a ball-drop impact test equivalent to approximately 1 meter and includes a dedicated alignment frame for easy installation.
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