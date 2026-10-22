Cuba Says US Committing Genocide Against Country
(MENAFN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Wednesday accused the United States of committing genocide against his country and breaking international law, escalating a diplomatic confrontation days before the UN General Assembly votes on the decades-old US embargo.
Speaking at a news conference in Havana, Rodriguez said: “A military, nuclear, economic and technological superpower is committing an atrocious and ongoing act of abuse against a peaceful, peace-loving nation,”
He also charged that Washington is threatening UN member states to sway the outcome of the vote. The assembly is scheduled to consider a non-binding resolution calling for an end to the embargo on Oct. 27-28.
In a post on the US social media company X, Rodriguez said Cuba had exposed “brutal pressure and threats” directed at countries ahead of the ballot. The alleged measures, he said, include punitive tariffs, suspended cooperation programs, visa denials for government officials and their relatives, and support for opposition forces in upcoming elections.
Rodriguez said Washington also circulated threatening documents to governments and their UN delegations. According to him, US officials suggested that countries unwilling to vote against Cuba should abstain or stay away from the vote altogether.
He described the alleged campaign as “a novel and dangerous way of conducting multilateral diplomacy.” He warned that an international order imposed through military force would be unsustainable.
The accusations follow a US-hosted “Cuba Libre” panel at UN headquarters in New York on Monday, where Cuban dissidents and former prisoners discussed alleged human rights abuses on the island. US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz used the occasion to urge countries to oppose the resolution. Cuban Ambassador Ernesto Soberon Guzman condemned the event and accused Washington of imposing collective punishment on the Cuban people.
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel also denounced the alleged pressure campaign in a post by the Communist Party of Cuba on X. He attacked the appearance of Orlando Gutierrez Boronat at the panel, calling him a “known terrorist and fraudster.”
The United States maintains that its Cuba policy promotes democracy and human rights. Lifting the embargo requires approval from Congress.
Speaking at a news conference in Havana, Rodriguez said: “A military, nuclear, economic and technological superpower is committing an atrocious and ongoing act of abuse against a peaceful, peace-loving nation,”
He also charged that Washington is threatening UN member states to sway the outcome of the vote. The assembly is scheduled to consider a non-binding resolution calling for an end to the embargo on Oct. 27-28.
In a post on the US social media company X, Rodriguez said Cuba had exposed “brutal pressure and threats” directed at countries ahead of the ballot. The alleged measures, he said, include punitive tariffs, suspended cooperation programs, visa denials for government officials and their relatives, and support for opposition forces in upcoming elections.
Rodriguez said Washington also circulated threatening documents to governments and their UN delegations. According to him, US officials suggested that countries unwilling to vote against Cuba should abstain or stay away from the vote altogether.
He described the alleged campaign as “a novel and dangerous way of conducting multilateral diplomacy.” He warned that an international order imposed through military force would be unsustainable.
The accusations follow a US-hosted “Cuba Libre” panel at UN headquarters in New York on Monday, where Cuban dissidents and former prisoners discussed alleged human rights abuses on the island. US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz used the occasion to urge countries to oppose the resolution. Cuban Ambassador Ernesto Soberon Guzman condemned the event and accused Washington of imposing collective punishment on the Cuban people.
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel also denounced the alleged pressure campaign in a post by the Communist Party of Cuba on X. He attacked the appearance of Orlando Gutierrez Boronat at the panel, calling him a “known terrorist and fraudster.”
The United States maintains that its Cuba policy promotes democracy and human rights. Lifting the embargo requires approval from Congress.
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