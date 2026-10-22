Macron Visits Saudi Arabia to Advance France’s Gulf Engagement
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday as part of his ongoing tour of Gulf countries, the Elysee Palace announced.
Macron began his regional trip in Kuwait on Monday before continuing to the United Arab Emirates. He then visited Qatar on Tuesday, with Saudi Arabia marking another stop on his tour.
The visit comes at a time of heightened tensions across the Middle East, alongside disruptions to maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. The strategic waterway is a major route for global energy shipments, carrying a substantial share of the world’s oil supplies. Developments affecting navigation through the strait have therefore raised concerns over regional stability and international energy flows.
Macron began his regional trip in Kuwait on Monday before continuing to the United Arab Emirates. He then visited Qatar on Tuesday, with Saudi Arabia marking another stop on his tour.
The visit comes at a time of heightened tensions across the Middle East, alongside disruptions to maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. The strategic waterway is a major route for global energy shipments, carrying a substantial share of the world’s oil supplies. Developments affecting navigation through the strait have therefore raised concerns over regional stability and international energy flows.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment