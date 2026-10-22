Winter Camping Registration Reopens Today For All Zones

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Registration for all winter camping areas across Qatar will reopen today, October 22, and will remain open until October 31, allowing those who missed the initial registration period to submit applications.

Applications can be submitted through the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change's website or the Bee'ah (Environment) mobile application, the ministry has announced on its website.

The ministry had divided registration for the winter camping season into three phases based on the geographical distribution of camping areas: the Central Zone from October 11-13, the Southern Zone from October 14-16, and the Northern Zone from October 17-21. Registration is now open again for all zones from October 22-31.

As part of its season preparations, the ministry has updated the registration system and supporting technical infrastructure to improve efficiency, stability, and readiness to process applications, while streamlining the registration process for citizens.

The ministry has also allowed campers to set up their campsites early, immediately after submitting their applications, obtaining permits and securing their designated locations. This means they no longer need to wait until October 25, as the original official schedule stipulated.

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