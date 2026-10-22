QC Opens Sheikh Eid Health Centre In Somalia

Qatar Charity (QC) has inaugurated the Sheikh Eid bin Mohammed Al Thani Health Centre in Garasbaley District, Banadir Region, in the presence of HE Dr Abdullah bin Salem al-Nuaimi, ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Federal Republic of Somalia; Dr Hassan Mohamed Hussein, Governor of Banadir Region and Mayor of Mogadishu; members of the Federal Parliament's House of the People; local officials; and community leaders.

The centre is one of Qatar Charity's most significant health projects in Banadir Region. It is expected to serve about 50,000 residents of Garasbaley District and neighbouring areas, including internally displaced people living in the district, which hosts one of Mogadishu's largest displacement settlements.

Built on a 2,000sq m site, the centre is an integrated health facility that provides essential and specialised medical care. It responds to the community's growing needs and improves access to quality healthcare. The facility includes a maternity ward; antenatal and postnatal care services; an emergency department; an isolation ward; radiology and medical laboratory units; vaccination and health statistics departments; a pharmacy; and a range of service and administrative facilities. It is also equipped with a solar power system to ensure service continuity and high operational efficiency.

At the inauguration ceremony, Dr Hassan Mohamed Hussein, Governor of Banadir Region and Mayor of Mogadishu, praised the support the State of Qatar and Qatar Charity provided to the Somali people. He said the Centre was a valuable addition to the region's health infrastructure and would improve healthcare standards while easing the hardship of thousands of families who previously lacked access to nearby medical services. He added that the project represented a successful model of humanitarian and development cooperation, and he expressed appreciation for Qatar Charity's role in supporting vital sectors, particularly health, education, and social services.

For his part, Abdulfattah Adam Moalim, director of Qatar Charity's Somalia Office, expressed his delight at the opening of the centre, around eleven months after its foundation stone was laid. He explained that the project was developed in response to urgent healthcare needs in Garasbaley District and neighbouring areas.

He added that the centre would provide integrated health services to thousands of residents and displaced families and, given its size and advanced equipment, would also serve as the district's administrative hub for health centres. He stressed that donors in Qatar made the project possible and that it reflects Qatar Charity's continued commitment to improving quality of life and strengthening essential services for communities most in need.

Dr Abdirahman Ahmed Mahmoud, Director of the Directorate of Health and Human Services in Banadir Region, said the centre would play an important role in improving public health indicators, particularly maternal and child health. He expected it to help reduce maternal and child mortality by bringing specialised health services closer to beneficiaries.

Residents and community elders in Garasbaley also welcomed the centre's opening and thanked the State of Qatar and Qatar Charity for the vital project. Agaas Mahmoud Ali Agaas, a traditional elder from Banadir Region, said the centre marked an important improvement in residents' lives, enabling thousands of families to access healthcare without having to travel long distances for treatment.

The opening of the Sheikh Eid bin Mohammed Al Thani Health Centre forms part of a series of health projects and programmes implemented by Qatar Charity in Banadir Region. Qatar Charity recently performed 40 cardiac catheterisation procedures for children with congenital heart defects and is preparing to launch the country's first open-heart surgery campaign. It is also implementing a project to provide dialysis services for 100 patients with kidney failure, in cooperation with the Somali Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan Training and Research Hospital in Mogadishu.

Qatar Chamber Sheikh Eid bin Mohammed Al Thani Health Centre