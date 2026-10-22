Eisenkot Rules Out Joining Netanyahu Government, Vows to Resign
(MENAFN) Israeli opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot said Wednesday that he would resign “within an hour” rather than serve under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, rejecting even an arrangement that would allow the two politicians to rotate the premiership.
Israel is scheduled to hold general elections on Oct. 27. Opinion polls suggest that neither Netanyahu’s bloc nor Eisenkot’s opposition camp is projected to win the majority required to form a government.
“I categorically pledge that I will not serve under Netanyahu, not even under a rotation arrangement, and if that happens, I will resign after one hour,” Eisenkot told local radio station 103 FM.
His comments come as discussions continue over the possibility of forming a national unity government if neither Netanyahu’s camp nor the Jewish opposition secures the 61 seats needed for a majority in the 120-member Knesset.
One proposed scenario would see Netanyahu and Eisenkot alternate as prime minister in a coalition that excludes the far-right Jewish Power party, headed by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.
Although either political bloc could theoretically seek support from Palestinian parties expected to win seats in the Knesset, both sides have so far ruled out such an arrangement.
Israel is scheduled to hold general elections on Oct. 27. Opinion polls suggest that neither Netanyahu’s bloc nor Eisenkot’s opposition camp is projected to win the majority required to form a government.
“I categorically pledge that I will not serve under Netanyahu, not even under a rotation arrangement, and if that happens, I will resign after one hour,” Eisenkot told local radio station 103 FM.
His comments come as discussions continue over the possibility of forming a national unity government if neither Netanyahu’s camp nor the Jewish opposition secures the 61 seats needed for a majority in the 120-member Knesset.
One proposed scenario would see Netanyahu and Eisenkot alternate as prime minister in a coalition that excludes the far-right Jewish Power party, headed by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.
Although either political bloc could theoretically seek support from Palestinian parties expected to win seats in the Knesset, both sides have so far ruled out such an arrangement.
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