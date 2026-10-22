Israeli Strikes Kill Three Palestinians, Child in Gaza Despite Truce
(MENAFN) Israeli strikes killed three Palestinians and wounded several more across Gaza on Wednesday, and a 10-year-old boy succumbed to injuries from an earlier attack, medical sources said, as violence continued under a ceasefire in force since Oct. 10, 2025.
Israel has repeatedly breached the truce with attacks that have killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians.
In western Gaza City, an Israeli drone hit an electric bicycle near al-Sinaa Street, killing two people and injuring several others, one of them critically, a medical source told a news agency. Witnesses said the strike landed near the al-Sinaa intersection and killed both the rider and a passerby. A correspondent for the same agency reported that the densely populated area is ringed by tents housing displaced Palestinians.
Farther south, witnesses said Israeli army gunfire wounded a woman near Hamad City, north of Khan Younis.
Earlier in the day, a medical source told the news agency that Ramadan Mohammed Abu Shahada was killed and another Palestinian wounded in an Israeli drone strike in the al-Mawasi area of al-Qarara, north of Khan Younis.
In Gaza City, 10-year-old Abdul Rahman Khalil Awad died of injuries suffered two days earlier in an Israeli strike on the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in the city’s north, the same source said.
Witnesses also reported that Israeli naval vessels fired machine guns off the Gaza City coast on Wednesday morning, disrupting Palestinian fishing. Sporadic gunfire and artillery shelling were reported in eastern Gaza City and the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, both under Israeli military control.
Israel’s military campaign since October 2023 has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 175,000, and has damaged roughly 90% of civilian infrastructure.
Gaza’s Health Ministry says ceasefire violations alone have killed 1,534 Palestinians and injured 5,486 others, according to its latest figures.
Israel has repeatedly breached the truce with attacks that have killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians.
In western Gaza City, an Israeli drone hit an electric bicycle near al-Sinaa Street, killing two people and injuring several others, one of them critically, a medical source told a news agency. Witnesses said the strike landed near the al-Sinaa intersection and killed both the rider and a passerby. A correspondent for the same agency reported that the densely populated area is ringed by tents housing displaced Palestinians.
Farther south, witnesses said Israeli army gunfire wounded a woman near Hamad City, north of Khan Younis.
Earlier in the day, a medical source told the news agency that Ramadan Mohammed Abu Shahada was killed and another Palestinian wounded in an Israeli drone strike in the al-Mawasi area of al-Qarara, north of Khan Younis.
In Gaza City, 10-year-old Abdul Rahman Khalil Awad died of injuries suffered two days earlier in an Israeli strike on the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in the city’s north, the same source said.
Witnesses also reported that Israeli naval vessels fired machine guns off the Gaza City coast on Wednesday morning, disrupting Palestinian fishing. Sporadic gunfire and artillery shelling were reported in eastern Gaza City and the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, both under Israeli military control.
Israel’s military campaign since October 2023 has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 175,000, and has damaged roughly 90% of civilian infrastructure.
Gaza’s Health Ministry says ceasefire violations alone have killed 1,534 Palestinians and injured 5,486 others, according to its latest figures.
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