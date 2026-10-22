Pezeshkian Says US Must End Threats Before Dialogue with Iran
(MENAFN) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Wednesday that Washington cannot expect to engage in talks with Tehran while continuing to threaten the country.
The US “must recognize the rights of our nation and stop their bullying and aggression, then we can sit together and talk,” Pezeshkian said in remarks carried by state-run media.
“You cannot block all the roads and threaten and at the same time want to talk,” he added.
Accusing Washington of “reneging” on its commitments, Pezeshkian stressed the importance of honoring agreements once they have been reached.
“I believe that one should not enter into a pact lightly, but once a pact is made, one must remain committed to it until the end – even if it proves disadvantageous.”
Tensions across the Middle East have remained elevated since the US and Israel launched military operations against Iran on Feb. 28.
Tehran retaliated with missile and drone strikes across the region and effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, while Washington subsequently imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports.
The two sides later signed a memorandum of understanding in June aimed at addressing freedom of navigation through the strategic waterway. However, efforts to implement the agreement stalled amid disagreements over security arrangements in the strait.
The US “must recognize the rights of our nation and stop their bullying and aggression, then we can sit together and talk,” Pezeshkian said in remarks carried by state-run media.
“You cannot block all the roads and threaten and at the same time want to talk,” he added.
Accusing Washington of “reneging” on its commitments, Pezeshkian stressed the importance of honoring agreements once they have been reached.
“I believe that one should not enter into a pact lightly, but once a pact is made, one must remain committed to it until the end – even if it proves disadvantageous.”
Tensions across the Middle East have remained elevated since the US and Israel launched military operations against Iran on Feb. 28.
Tehran retaliated with missile and drone strikes across the region and effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, while Washington subsequently imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports.
The two sides later signed a memorandum of understanding in June aimed at addressing freedom of navigation through the strategic waterway. However, efforts to implement the agreement stalled amid disagreements over security arrangements in the strait.
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