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Azerbaijan Dismisses Elchin Yusubov From Post Of Special Presidential Representative


Date: 2026-10-22 04:31:56

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. Elchin Yusubov has been dismissed from his post as the Azerbaijani president's special representative in the city of Khankendi and the Aghdara and Khojaly districts.

President the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree. The text of the document was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

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Trend News Agency

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