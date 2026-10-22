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Azerbaijan Appoints New Head Of Yardimli District Executive Authority - Decree


Date: 2026-10-22 04:31:56

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. A new head has been appointed to the Yardimli District Executive Authority.

President the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree. The text of the document was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

Under the decree, Orkhan Mammadov has been appointed head of the Yardimli District Executive Authority.

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Trend News Agency

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