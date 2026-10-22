Azerbaijan's Parliament Voices Concern Over French Protest Violence

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Parliament of Azerbaijan (Milli Majlis) has expressed concern over the mass protests, police violence, injuries among minors, and mass arrests of peaceful demonstrators that took place in France in September-October 2026.

This was reflected in the statement of the Parliament of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the mass protests and cases of human rights violations in France.

The statement notes that the protests, which began in France over the situation in the education system, the rising cost of living, and social problems, spread to various cities across the country on October 17. According to official figures, 550,000 people took part in the demonstrations that day. Riots, arson, and looting in Paris, Marseille, Lyon, and other cities created serious problems for maintaining public order and ensuring the safety of citizens.

The Parliament of Azerbaijan expressed particular concern over reports that minors were being subjected to police violence. It declared that the use of batons, tear gas, rubber bullets, and other special equipment against schoolchildren is unacceptable. Cases in which, as a result of police intervention, a 15-year-old boy in Lens lost a hand and a 17-year-old girl in Mulhouse lost the sight in one eye were highlighted as grounds for deep alarm.

The statement notes that protecting the lives and health of children is a direct obligation of the state, and that the need to maintain public order cannot justify the use of disproportionate force against them. It stressed the importance of an independent and transparent investigation of such incidents.

In the document, arrests during the mass protests (including those involving minors), restrictions on the freedom of movement of peaceful demonstrators, and bans on assemblies in certain cities were assessed as matters of concern from the standpoint of freedom of assembly. It is reported that around 2,400 people were detained in connection with the events of October 17. The Parliament of Azerbaijan called on the French authorities to respect the right of citizens to peaceful protest.

The statement also draws attention to problems related to the protection of fundamental rights in France's overseas territories. It reports that, following the riots, arson, and attacks on commercial premises that took place in Guadeloupe on the night of October 17-18, a curfew was imposed in some areas. In addition, concern was expressed over the state of fundamental rights of the Kanak population in New Caledonia, manifestations of discrimination, and the use of excessive force by law enforcement authorities.

The Azerbaijani Parliament considers that the events taking place in France are not limited to a mere breach of public order, but reveal political and governance problems in the country, as well as difficulties in responding to social discontent and ensuring the security of citizens. The statement emphasizes that the French authorities have failed to protect both peaceful demonstrators from disproportionate police intervention and citizens and their property from violence during the riots.

Moreover, Azerbaijani Parliament called on the French authorities to put an end to the use of disproportionate force against children and peaceful demonstrators, to conduct comprehensive investigations into incidents that resulted in serious injuries, to ensure that those responsible are held accountable, to protect the rights of detainees (especially minors), and to respect freedom of assembly.

The statement also criticizes the position of the European Parliament and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe regarding the events in France, and condemns selective approaches to human rights issues and double standards.

In addition, the Milli Majlis expressed serious doubts that cases of police violence and human rights violations in France would be objectively investigated by national investigative and judicial bodies. For this reason, international organizations, primarily the UN Human Rights Council, were called upon to establish an independent international commission of inquiry.

The Azerbaijani Parliament called on the French Parliament, international parliamentary organizations, and human rights institutions to take a firm stance on the recent events, to support an independent international investigation, and to demand that France comply with its international human rights obligations.