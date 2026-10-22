ALE Solves Europe's Sovereign AI Dilemma For Public Sector And Mission-Critical Operations With Rainbow

COLOMBES, FRANCE, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ALE, operating under the Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise brand name, today introduces AlcateL-Lucent RainbowTM Premium, a new sovereign AI layer for its Rainbow platform that is hosted and governed entirely in Europe.Built for public-sector and mission-critical organizations, Rainbow Premium works within customers' existing Rainbow setup - leaving devices, applications and user experience unchanged. The new Rainbow AI upgrade will enable meeting summaries with the customer's own custom prompt. In addition, live translation, voice and meetings transcription, and document translation are also included in the new Premium license.European organizations need to embrace AI while ensuring data sovereignty meets regulatory requirements including the EU Data Act and European Commission's Sovereign Cloud Framework. Additionally, organizations need to avoid the risks of using unsanctioned AI tools that store sensitive information in unknown locations. Rainbow Premium addresses this challenge by integrating AI capabilities directly within European data centers. This ensures that sensitive business data and meeting content remain in Europe, with data sovereignty, security, and regulatory compliance built in by design.“AI adoption must never come at the expense of data protection and control,” said Moussa Zaghdoud, Group Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice-President of Infrastructure, Platforms & Services.“Employees are increasingly adopting AI tools faster than their organizations can approve them, potentially exposing sensitive business data to security, sovereignty, and compliance risks. This is a serious and growing concern for businesses."“This is why organizations need a trusted, sovereign AI solution. With AI capabilities hosted in Europe, Rainbow enables employees to benefit from AI while keeping control of their data, ensuring security, compliance, and data sovereignty without compromise.”The launch comes at a critical tipping point as European public sector, healthcare and defence organizations in particular, accelerate efforts to remove dependency on US cloud frameworks such as the US Cloud Act. According to Gartner's report, Europeans' spending on sovereign cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) is projected to grow 83% year-over-year, climbing from $6.9 billion to $12.6 billion.As geopolitical uncertainty grows, data sovereignty has become a strategic priority for business leaders. Organizations are increasingly seeking trusted European cloud solutions that give them greater control over their data and reduce dependence on foreign technology providers. Because Rainbow Premium runs inside the environment teams already use, existing devices and applications operate exactly as before, now with AI available. There is no migration and no change to workflows, and users keep the same experience.Rainbow is ISO 27001 certified and holds the required national security certifications in its key European markets: HDS and ANSSI CSPN in France, BSI C5 in Germany, ENS in Spain, and ACN in Italy. The platform meets the requirements of GDPR, as well as HIPAA and FERPA.The first release of Rainbow Premium brings, in a single click, the following features available in 6 languages (English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese):. Meeting transcription and summary - clear record of what was said, what was decided, and what needs follow-up, easy to share with those who could not attend, so participants can focus on the discussion instead of notetaking.. Live captioning and translation - supports workplace accessibility. This feature delivers sub-titles across five languages simultaneously ensuring all team members including those with hearing loss or multilingual backgrounds can participate in critical discussions.. Voice transcription - a written view of voicemail and telephony messages for faster, more consistent responses.. Document translation - translated files appear in the Rainbow“Files” space within seconds.. Custom prompts - Administrators can tailor AI outputs to their own context, improving the relevance of the output for their daily work.About Alcatel-Lucent EnterpriseALE, operating under the Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise brand name, is a leading multinational technology provider of AI data center, AI-powered network, real-time communications, as well as Cloud and AI services. Addressing enterprises from SMBs to large international companies in different industries, as well as public organizations, ALE accelerates its customers' digital transformation to improve their operational efficiency and competitiveness with flexible deployment models: in the Cloud, on Premises or hybrid.With a unique end-to-end solutions' approach, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise tailors its offer to customers' needs, proposing specific solutions to industries such as education, government, healthcare, transportation, energy and utilities, retail and hospitality.All solutions have built-in security, limited environmental impact and are fully compliant with data protection requirements of organizations and individuals at a national sovereignty and international industry level.Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise focuses on three pillars: Environment Sustainability, Social Responsibility, and Corporate Governance, providing technology solutions for the good of the environment, people, and business.Over 100 years of innovation have made Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise a trusted advisor to more than a million customers across the world, through every shift in technology. Today, that means choice, innovation, and readiness for AI, for connectivity, communications and services.With headquarters in France, Colombes, and more than 3,200 business partners worldwide, ALE achieves an effective global presence with local reach across 120 countries.The Alcatel-Lucent name and logo are trademarks of Nokia used under license by ALE.

Carine Bowen, Global press

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

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ALE solves Europe's sovereign AI dilemma for public sector and mission-critical operations with Rainbow News Provided By Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise October 22, 2026, 08:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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