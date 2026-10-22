Accops Issues Security Advisory And Releases Patch For Critical Php2shell Vulnerabilities Affecting Hysecure Gateway

Update addresses two critical vulnerabilities in the underlying PHP component; affected customers urged to apply the patch promptly

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Following the disclosure of two critical vulnerabilities in PHP, collectively known as PHP2Shell, Accops has released a security patch for affected Accops HySecure Gateway deployments and issued Security Advisory ASA-2026-1001.Tracked as CVE-2026-109618 and CVE-2026-109619, the vulnerabilities originate in PHP, a widely used software component, and could allow remote code execution under the applicable exploitation conditions. Their relevance extends to products and applications that use affected PHP versions, with exposure depending on the implementation and exploitation conditions.Accops has confirmed that the PHP component used in Accops HySecure Gateway versions 5.x through 7.x is affected. The available patched release updates PHP to the fixed version to address these vulnerabilities.Remediation Available for HySecure CustomersAccops strongly recommends that customers running affected HySecure Gateway versions apply the relevant security patch at the earliest opportunity.Customers should review the official advisory for patch information and deployment guidance, identify affected installations, and prioritise the update through their security maintenance processes. Following deployment, administrators should confirm successful patch installation and verify normal operation.Customer Support and Deployment AssistanceAccops Support is available to assist customers with the security patch and its deployment. Customers requiring assistance should contact... with PHP2Shell in the subject line.Full patch information and remediation guidance are available in the official advisory:ASA-2026-1001 | PHP2Shell – Remote Code Execution (CVE-2026-109618 & CVE-2026-109619)About AccopsAccops provides secure digital workspace and remote access solutions that help organisations enable access to business applications and desktops. Its portfolio includes virtual desktop infrastructure, zero trust network access, multifactor authentication, and single sign-on solutions.For more information, visit .

Vijender Yadav

Accops Systems PVT LTD

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Accops Issues Security Advisory and Releases Patch for Critical PHP2Shell Vulnerabilities Affecting HySecure Gateway News Provided By Accops Systems PVT LTD October 22, 2026, 08:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.