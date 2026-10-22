Agili8, AST Networks, Oneweb And Intellian Sponsor Practical Aid To Nepal Through Methodist Medical Mission

Nepalese waiting to receive humanitarian aid

Methodist Medical Mission CEO Dr Francis Loh serving local communities

Devastation post Nepal flash flooding

Leading global companies rally support to Nepalese flood victims through Australian Methodist Medical Mission

- Esther Oh, CEO of Agili8PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Agili8, AST Networks, Intellian and OneWeb, have combined forces to spearhead a critical humanitarian initiative, sponsoring the deployment of XRAI VisionR telepresence system with robust satellite communications equipment and services to Methodist Medical Mission, an Australian not-for-profit organization that provides critical medical care, social support and humanitarian aid to developing nations.A second disaster struck through the Himalayan foothills on October 11, striking the Budhi Gandaki River in Gorkha district, around 100 kilometres west of Kathmandu. As of today, the official death toll stands at 1,455 dead with 5,326 still missing from the August 26 flash flooding along the Nepal-Tibet border, which tore through villages at a raging speed of 188 km/h. Over 352,000 people, including 32,000 children orphaned, have been impacted across the Rasuwa, Nuwakot, and Dhading districts. The disaster wiped out critical infrastructure, bridges, roads and terrestrial communication networks, completely isolating vulnerable communities and cutting them off from essential medical care.Closing the Gap with innovationTo bridge this gap, the global coalition is establishing an independent communication lifeline for frontline workers to perform life-saving procedures from anywhere in the world. Agili8's patented XRAI VisionR solution provides real-time virtual“eyes-on, hands-on” assistance by offsite experts in merged reality to guide frontliners with Intellian's cutting-edge satellite terminal and AST Networks' robust satellite connectivity through the secure One Web constellation, a low earth orbit global broadband network operated by Eutelsat Group.This combined solution enables overwhelmed Nepalese healthcare providers, humanitarian aid workers, schools and churches to contact emergency services and video-stream real-time data, conduct remote diagnostics, perform live triage, train essential workers and collaborate instantly with international medical specialists.Appeal to global clinicians and sponsorsEsther Oh, CEO of Agili8 urged the public to do more for Nepal.“I encourage clinicians to volunteer their expertise by using XRAI VisionR, for telehealth consults without travelling to Nepal. I also appeal to more sponsors to donate the much-needed aid, including funds, food, clothing, medicines and temporary shelters to empower those affected to rebuild their lives and communities.”Given the catastrophic loss of lives and homes, Dr Francis Loh, an anesthetist and CEO of Methodist Medical Mission will be leading a team of volunteer Australian clinicians from Melbourne to the disaster zone to deliver essential healthcare and combat the growing threats of waterborne disease outbreaks.With traditional ground infrastructure entirely severed in remote mountain areas, this partnership demonstrates how rapid deployment of advanced space and medical technologies can save lives on the front line after severe climate change disasters.To sponsor, donate and volunteer as part of this mission, please contact Methodical Medical Mission at:About the Partners●Agili8: A pioneer in patented deep tech solutions, specializing in wearable augmented reality telepresence software designed for remote, austere and under-resourced environments.●AST Networks: A premier global provider of end-to-end satellite communications, remote monitoring, and connectivity solutions for critical operations.●Intellian: A global provider of advanced satellite communications technologies and mission-critical connectivity solutions, empowering connectivity across maritime, land, aviation, and government sectors.●Methodist Medical Mission: A dedicated humanitarian organization providing free medical services, education, and sustainable support to impoverished and disaster-affected communities worldwide.●OneWeb: A satellite communications subsidiary of the Eutelsat Group that operates a global broadband network that combines multi-orbit integration of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity with traditional Geostationary Orbit (GEO) satellites globally.

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Agili8, AST Networks, OneWeb and Intellian sponsor practical aid to Nepal through Methodist Medical Mission News Provided By Agili8 October 22, 2026, 08:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, Military Industry, Natural Disasters



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