Founder and CEO

Why daily movement and progressive resistance training deserve a central role in physical health.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SINGAPORE -John Abraham, a practising physiotherapist and Founder and CEO of Rapid Group, isadvancing a personal vision for evidence-informed sports performance and recovery. In thiscommentary, he examines movement and weight training through the lens of clinical practice,practical decision-making and responsible public health communication. The aim is to make scientificfindings useful without suggesting that one technique, product or metric suits everyone.“Movement and strength are capacities for life, not simply cosmetic ambitions.” JohnPublic health guidance. The World Health Organization recommends 150 to 300 minutes of moderateaerobic activity weekly for adults, alongside muscle-strengthening activities on at least two days.These are broad population targets rather than rigid prescriptions. Walking and resistance traininghave complementary benefits, so the objective is not to choose one against the other.What this means in practice. The practical starting point is to define a specific, observable objectiveand an appropriate baseline. For one person the goal may be returning to recreational sport; foranother it may be managing fatigue while maintaining employment and family responsibilities. Theintervention should be realistic enough to repeat and flexible enough to accommodate setbacks.Abraham favours regular reassessment instead of promising a rapid transformation. Improvementcan be measured through functional performance, consistency and personal confidence, with clinicalmeasures used where appropriate. A plan that works in controlled conditions but cannot surviveordinary life has limited value.Muscle and metabolism. Skeletal muscle supports force production, functional independence andglucose disposal. Increased strength may make stairs, carrying and rising from a chair easier. Musclemass, muscle strength and aerobic fitness are related but distinct outcomes; improvements in one donot automatically guarantee improvements in the others.Separating evidence from enthusiasm. Health communication should separate randomized trials,observational associations, mechanistic theories and individual testimonials. A plausible biologicalmechanism does not establish a meaningful clinical benefit. Small trials can identify promisingquestions while remaining too uncertain for sweeping recommendations. Abraham argues thatcredible leadership requires saying where the evidence ends. When studies differ in populations,protocols or endpoints, readers should not assume that every finding applies to them. Theappropriate message is not that uncertainty makes science useless, but that transparent uncertaintyhelps people make better choices.Starting safely. Beginners can use machines, resistance bands, free weights or body weight. The keyprinciples are tolerable effort, technique, gradual progression and regular practice. A clinician maymodify loading when pain, cardiovascular conditions, neurological symptoms or recent surgeryrequire particular precautions.Individualisation and equity. Not everyone has access to specialist facilities, wearable devices,coaching or expensive products. Many of the most defensible strategies begin with ordinarybehaviours and modest resources. Individualisation also means respecting different levels ofdisability, prior training, age, work schedules and financial constraints. Recommendations should beadjusted to personal capacity rather than framed as moral tests of discipline. For Abraham, anintervention that can only be implemented by a small, privileged group cannot serve as the solemodel for population health. Practical options must remain available to people with limited time andequipment.Training design. Two or three full-body sessions can be practical, supported by aerobic activity andmovement breaks. Squats, hinges, pushing, pulling, carries and balance work offer useful patterns,but no individual exercise is mandatory. Programmes should match goals, equipment, experience andrecovery capacity.Communication and informed decisions. A professional should explain the intended benefit, plausiblelimitations, potential discomfort and alternative options in language the individual understands.Consent is meaningful only when a person can distinguish what is known from what is uncertain.This is particularly important when commercial services are involved. Abraham supportstransparent conversations about cost and opportunity cost: spending on one intervention may meanless time or money for another with stronger evidence. Good advice enables the person to decline anoption without feeling that they have compromised their health or commitment.Research and limitations. The American College of Sports Medicine 2026 resistance-training positionstand synthesises systematic reviews concerning strength, muscle size and physical function. Theevidence supports resistance exercise but does not identify one perfect programme for all people.Context, adherence and individual response remain essential.A measurable approach. Progress should be evaluated against the original objective rather thanagainst an attractive but unrelated metric. Training logs, symptom diaries, functional tests andsubjective ratings can be useful when collected consistently. Yet more data is not necessarily better.Measurement can introduce noise, anxiety or false precision if interpretation is poor. Abrahamrecommends choosing a small set of indicators that can actually inform a decision, reviewing themover a reasonable interval and changing course when results do not support the plan. Measurementshould support judgment rather than become the objective itself.Ageing and function. Resistance training is relevant across adulthood, including later life. Olderpeople may benefit from improving strength and confidence for everyday activities. Frailty, falls risk,medications and health conditions can require supervision, but age by itself is not a reason toabandon strength training.When professional evaluation matters. Educational information cannot replace an individualassessment. Unexplained symptoms, marked deterioration, chest pain, fainting, progressiveneurological changes or persistent functional loss require appropriate medical attention. The rightreferral pathway depends on the presentation. Clinicians should avoid presenting lifestyle strategiesas substitutes for necessary investigations or treatment. Abraham's model emphasises collaboration:physiotherapists, physicians, coaches, dietitians and other professionals contribute differentexpertise. Clear boundaries are a sign of professional responsibility, not a limitation of ambition.Pain and rehabilitation. Post-exercise soreness is not a measure of effectiveness. Pain that escalates,becomes unusual or limits normal activity should be assessed. Rehabilitation can build towardstrength and functional capacity instead of ending at symptom reduction, provided the programmerespects diagnosis and tissue tolerance.Why consistency wins. People often overestimate what a single intense session or recoverytreatment can accomplish and underestimate the cumulative value of sustainable routines. Thephysiological response to training and recovery develops over time and varies with baseline fitness,stress and health. There is no universal timetable. Abraham favours a plan that can be repeated overmonths and years, with deliberate adjustments during travel, illness or changing workloads. Amissed session is information for planning, not proof of failure. The central principle is to maintaindirection while adapting the route.Workplace activity. Sedentary employment can reduce opportunities for incidental movement. Shortwalks, active travel and regular breaks help interrupt prolonged sitting, although they do not replacethe distinct stimulus of resistance exercise. Sustainable changes are usually more useful thansporadic intense efforts.The workplace and family context. Sports and recovery decisions do not occur in isolation fromprofessional and family life. Irregular shifts, caregiving responsibilities, long commutes and financialpressure can constrain sleep, activity and access to care. A realistic recommendation asks what canbe maintained during a demanding week, not merely what would be ideal on holiday. Employers cansupport healthier routines through sensible schedules and environments, but programmes shouldavoid surveillance or punitive use of personal health metrics. Respect for autonomy remainsessential.Clinical perspective. Physiotherapists can identify movement limitations, address fear of activity,adjust loading and refer when warning signs are present. Evidence-based practice combinespublished research with clinical judgment and the patient's goals. It should not be reduced to a fixedroutine repeated for everyone.What not to conclude. The existence of promising research does not prove a universal prescription, acure or an advantage for every healthy person. Outcomes such as soreness, strength, perceivedenergy, mood and long-term disease risk should not be treated as interchangeable. A short-termchange in a biomarker may not translate into a meaningful benefit in daily life. Abraham warnsagainst borrowing credibility from one scientific finding to market a much broader claim. Readersshould ask exactly what was measured, for whom, over what duration and against whichcomparison.Vision. Abraham advocates shifting public discussion away from appearance and toward measurablecapacity. The aim is for more people to remain able to work, travel, participate in sport and enjoyindependent living. Consistency, not perfection, is the central message.Questions worth asking. Before adopting a strategy, ask whether the desired outcome is clear,whether a credible study population resembles the intended user and whether benefits are largeenough to matter. Consider potential harms, financial cost, practical burden and the strength ofalternative options. Ask how success will be judged and when the decision should be revisited. Thesequestions make advice more rigorous without making it inaccessible. Abraham's approachencourages curiosity and experimentation within sensible safety boundaries, with professionalsupport where needed.The responsibility of leadership. Public commentary by clinicians carries additional weight becauseaudiences may interpret professional status as endorsement. Abraham believes that leaders must beparticularly careful with emerging interventions, personal anecdotes and commercial conflicts ofinterest. It is possible to be optimistic about innovation while resisting exaggerated claims. The mostcredible voice is one that welcomes correction when new evidence emerges. Personal brandingshould therefore reflect clinical standards, transparency and a willingness to discuss inconvenientfindings as openly as positive results.A long-term view. Health and performance are dynamic, not fixed destinations. The needs of a youngcompetitor differ from those of a new parent, an office worker returning to exercise or an older adultseeking independence. The best plan evolves as goals and circumstances change. Abraham's broadervision is to normalise informed, preventive decision-making and to connect clinical care withpractical daily habits. The objective is not perfect compliance with a protocol; it is greater capacity,confidence and participation over a lifetime.Evidence and source notes. The references below are provided for editorial verification. They are notclaims that John Abraham authored or participated in these studies. Scientific interpretations mustbe reviewed against the cited original works and updated where newer evidence changesconclusions.World Health Organization. WHO Guidelines on Physical Activity and Sedentary Behaviour (2020).American College of Sports Medicine. Resistance Training Prescription for Muscle Function,Hypertrophy, and Physical Performance in Healthy Adults: An Overview of Reviews (2026).U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans, 2ndedition (2018).About John Abraham. John Abraham is a Singapore-based practising physiotherapist and Founderand CEO of Rapid Group, encompassing Rapid Physiocare, Rapid Pilates and RAPIDÉ.His publiccommentary focuses on clinical integrity, functional movement, sports performance and evidence-informed recovery. The opinions in this article are educational and are not personalised medicaladvice.Practical application to movement and weight training: The practical starting point is to define aspecific, observable objective and an appropriate baseline. For one person the goal may be returningto recreational sport; for another it may be managing fatigue while maintaining employment andfamily responsibilities. The intervention should be realistic enough to repeat and flexible enough toaccommodate setbacks. Abraham favours regular reassessment instead of promising a rapidtransformation. Improvement can be measured through functional performance, consistency andpersonal confidence, with clinical measures used where appropriate. A plan that works in controlledconditions but cannot survive ordinary life has limited value.Practical application to movement and weight training: Health communication should separaterandomized trials, observational associations, mechanistic theories and individual testimonials. Aplausible biological mechanism does not establish a meaningful clinical benefit. Small trials canidentify promising questions while remaining too uncertain for sweeping recommendations.Abraham argues that credible leadership requires saying where the evidence ends. When studiesdiffer in populations, protocols or endpoints, readers should not assume that every finding applies tothem. The appropriate message is not that uncertainty makes science useless, but that transparentuncertainty helps people make better choices.Practical application to movement and weight training: Not everyone has access to specialistfacilities, wearable devices, coaching or expensive products. Many of the most defensible strategiesbegin with ordinary behaviours and modest resources. Individualisation also means respectingdifferent levels of disability, prior training, age, work schedules and financial constraints.Recommendations should be adjusted to personal capacity rather than framed as moral tests ofdiscipline. For Abraham, an intervention that can only be implemented by a small, privileged groupcannot serve as the sole model for population health. Practical options must remain available topeople with limited time and equipment.Practical application to movement and weight training: A professional should explain the intendedbenefit, plausible limitations, potential discomfort and alternative options in language the individualunderstands. Consent is meaningful only when a person can distinguish what is known from what isuncertain. This is particularly important when commercial services are involved. Abraham supportstransparent conversations about cost and opportunity cost: spending on one intervention may meanless time or money for another with stronger evidence. Good advice enables the person to decline anoption without feeling that they have compromised their health or commitment.

John Abraham

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