A SERENE

Singapore healthcare group describes complementary roles of three businesses in physical health.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rapid Group is outlining its strategic vision across Rapid Physiocare, RapidPilates and RAPIDÉ in Singapore.The group brings together clinical physiotherapy, Pilates-based movement services anddedicated recovery experiences. Each business has its own role, but the shared directionemphasises physical function, professional guidance and service quality.“Our intention is to build a group where clinical knowledge, movement expertise and responsiblerecovery services complement one another.” said John Abraham, Founder and CEO of RapidGroup.Founder and CEO John Abraham believes sustainable development depends on strong clinicalstandards, capable teams and clear differentiation between healthcare services and optionalwellbeing experiences.The group plans to continue developing its offerings while maintaining professionalresponsibilities and realistic communication about outcomes.About Rapid GroupRapid Group is a Singapore healthcare business group encompassing Rapid Physiocare, RapidPilates and RAPIDÉ.

John Abraham

RAPIDE RECOVERY

+ +65 91140535

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Rapid Group Outlines Connected Vision for Physiotherapy, Pilates and Recovery News Provided By RAPID PHYSIOCARE PTE. LTD. October 22, 2026, 08:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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