Rapid Group Outlines Connected Vision For Physiotherapy, Pilates And Recovery
A SERENE
Singapore healthcare group describes complementary roles of three businesses in physical health.SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rapid Group is outlining its strategic vision across Rapid Physiocare, Rapid
Pilates and RAPIDÉ in Singapore.
The group brings together clinical physiotherapy, Pilates-based movement services and
dedicated recovery experiences. Each business has its own role, but the shared direction
emphasises physical function, professional guidance and service quality.
“Our intention is to build a group where clinical knowledge, movement expertise and responsible
recovery services complement one another.” said John Abraham, Founder and CEO of Rapid
Group.
Founder and CEO John Abraham believes sustainable development depends on strong clinical
standards, capable teams and clear differentiation between healthcare services and optional
wellbeing experiences.
The group plans to continue developing its offerings while maintaining professional
responsibilities and realistic communication about outcomes.
About Rapid Group
Rapid Group is a Singapore healthcare business group encompassing Rapid Physiocare, Rapid
Pilates and RAPIDÉ.
John Abraham
RAPIDE RECOVERY
+ +65 91140535
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