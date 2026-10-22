Oppn Should Reach Out To People To Address Their Concerns, Rather Than Holding Protests: BJP MP Mittal

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) BJP MP Ashok Mittal on Thursday criticised the Opposition for holding protests, saying that it should focus on working for the country and its people instead of wasting time on demonstrations that cause inconvenience to the public. Speaking to IANS, Mittal said the Opposition should reach out to people and work to address their concerns rather than resorting to protests.

"Unfortunately, the Opposition is wasting its time on protests. They should work for the country and the people. Why don't they work for the public by reaching out to them? What will these protests achieve? They are wasting their own time and causing inconvenience to people," he said.

He added that such protests often lead to traffic jams and force shops to shut, inconveniencing ordinary citizens.

"Traffic jams occur at various places, and shops have to close. This will only distance the public from them, not bring them closer. The matter is before the Supreme Court, which is examining it, while the Election Commission is also looking into it in its own way," Mittal said.

The BJP MP also spoke about the drug problem in Punjab, alleging that anti-social elements, gangsters and drug smugglers were contributing to the crisis. He claimed that the alleged nexus between drug smugglers and government officials was allowing the problem to persist.

"Anti-social elements, gangsters and drug smugglers are spreading the drug problem in Punjab. However, this is possible because of the government's involvement. It is very unfortunate that the government, administration and drug smugglers are working together, with links between them. When our government comes to power, there will be no such collusion, and the problem will be resolved," he told IANS.

Mittal also commented on India's ongoing trade negotiations with several countries, expressing confidence that an agreement with the United States would be finalised soon.

He said India had already concluded trade agreements with the United Kingdom, New Zealand and several other countries, adding that negotiations with the US had reached an advanced stage.

"India has already completed trade agreements with the UK, New Zealand and several other countries. The agreement with the US is at the final stage. US President Donald Trump himself has said so, and his senior ministers have also visited India. That agreement will also be completed," he said.

Emphasising that India's interests would remain paramount, Mittal said any trade agreement with the US would be finalised only after taking the country's priorities into account.

"It is clear that India will not compromise on its interests. Any trade agreement will be concluded with India's interests in mind and will prove to be a new milestone for India and its trade," he added.