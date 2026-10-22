Arkia Suspends Ticket Sales for Flights to Marrakech Over Security Concerns
(MENAFN) Israeli airline Arkia announced Wednesday that it had stopped selling tickets for flights to Marrakech, Morocco, “until further notice,” following a request from security authorities. The company did not disclose the specific reasons behind the move.
According to reports, the airline suspended ticket sales on the route after receiving instructions from Israeli security officials.
The company said it was consulting with the relevant authorities and security agencies to determine whether services to Marrakech could continue, according to media reports.
The discussions also address the impact on passengers who have already purchased tickets, although no details were provided about how previously booked flights would be handled.
Arkia is exploring possible alternatives to preserve the route, including arrangements to operate flights through commercial partners if Israeli authorities decide to suspend services by Israeli airlines to Marrakech, reports said.
The airline has not released further information about the options being considered.
Meanwhile, Israeli media reported that Arkia had restarted flights to Marrakech just two months ago after a three-year suspension.
Reports also indicated that Israel announced a week earlier that some scheduled flights to Morocco had been canceled because of security concerns.
According to reports, the airline suspended ticket sales on the route after receiving instructions from Israeli security officials.
The company said it was consulting with the relevant authorities and security agencies to determine whether services to Marrakech could continue, according to media reports.
The discussions also address the impact on passengers who have already purchased tickets, although no details were provided about how previously booked flights would be handled.
Arkia is exploring possible alternatives to preserve the route, including arrangements to operate flights through commercial partners if Israeli authorities decide to suspend services by Israeli airlines to Marrakech, reports said.
The airline has not released further information about the options being considered.
Meanwhile, Israeli media reported that Arkia had restarted flights to Marrakech just two months ago after a three-year suspension.
Reports also indicated that Israel announced a week earlier that some scheduled flights to Morocco had been canceled because of security concerns.
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