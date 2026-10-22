Merz Says EU Seeks Fair Trade with China, Not Trade War
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Wednesday that the European Union does not intend to enter a trade war with China but will take steps to protect European industries from unfair commercial practices.
Speaking at the Berlin Global Dialogue conference, Merz said the bloc must address its substantial trade deficit with China. He noted that officials are preparing measures to counter practices that distort markets following an initiative led by France and Germany.
“This is not the beginning of a war, of a trade war with China. We are looking for peaceful solutions,” Merz stressed. He added that Europe would keep its trade-defense instruments available while continuing to pursue solutions through negotiations with Beijing.
“We are opening the toolbox. We are showing the toolbox. But we don't want to make use of our toolbox,” the chancellor said. “So this is how we are ready to defend ourselves against unfair practices. And the dialogue has already begun. It's deeper than ever before.”
Merz also criticized certain Chinese commercial practices and stressed that Germany and other European countries must improve their own industrial performance to compete internationally.
“We have to do our homework. We are far away from being competitive enough to meet these global challenges,” he said.
The German leader emphasized that the EU has no intention of shutting its markets to Chinese businesses or goods. However, he insisted that access must be based on fair competition and equal trading conditions.
Speaking at the Berlin Global Dialogue conference, Merz said the bloc must address its substantial trade deficit with China. He noted that officials are preparing measures to counter practices that distort markets following an initiative led by France and Germany.
“This is not the beginning of a war, of a trade war with China. We are looking for peaceful solutions,” Merz stressed. He added that Europe would keep its trade-defense instruments available while continuing to pursue solutions through negotiations with Beijing.
“We are opening the toolbox. We are showing the toolbox. But we don't want to make use of our toolbox,” the chancellor said. “So this is how we are ready to defend ourselves against unfair practices. And the dialogue has already begun. It's deeper than ever before.”
Merz also criticized certain Chinese commercial practices and stressed that Germany and other European countries must improve their own industrial performance to compete internationally.
“We have to do our homework. We are far away from being competitive enough to meet these global challenges,” he said.
The German leader emphasized that the EU has no intention of shutting its markets to Chinese businesses or goods. However, he insisted that access must be based on fair competition and equal trading conditions.
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