Le Pen Accuses French Government of Losing Control of Yellow Vests Protests
(MENAFN) French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen on Wednesday accused the government of mishandling the Yellow Vests demonstrations, declaring that it had “lost control of everything” following violence during Oct. 17 protests over the rising cost of living.
In an interview with broadcaster franceinfo, the leader of the far-right National Rally party said the unrest could have been anticipated, but authorities had failed to prepare adequately.
“What happened on Saturday was predictable,” she said, adding that it was not anticipated.
“We are facing a collapsing state,” Le Pen said, arguing that the authorities were unable to maintain control of the situation.
She urged prosecutors to show “absolute firmness” toward those involved in looting and called for offenders to bear the financial cost of the damage they caused.
“They will pay, and if necessary, for life,” she said.
Le Pen proposed deducting compensation payments from offenders’ social benefits or wages. She also stressed that parents should be held responsible for damage caused by their underage children, stating: “For the parents of minors, it is the parents who will pay.”
She maintained that requiring offenders to cover the costs of destruction would discourage attacks against public and private property.
The National Rally leader also cast doubt on whether nighttime curfews imposed in Paris, Lyon and Marseille, among other cities, had helped ease tensions after the demonstrations. “I’m not at all sure that the curfew is the cause of this lull,” she said.
In an interview with broadcaster franceinfo, the leader of the far-right National Rally party said the unrest could have been anticipated, but authorities had failed to prepare adequately.
“What happened on Saturday was predictable,” she said, adding that it was not anticipated.
“We are facing a collapsing state,” Le Pen said, arguing that the authorities were unable to maintain control of the situation.
She urged prosecutors to show “absolute firmness” toward those involved in looting and called for offenders to bear the financial cost of the damage they caused.
“They will pay, and if necessary, for life,” she said.
Le Pen proposed deducting compensation payments from offenders’ social benefits or wages. She also stressed that parents should be held responsible for damage caused by their underage children, stating: “For the parents of minors, it is the parents who will pay.”
She maintained that requiring offenders to cover the costs of destruction would discourage attacks against public and private property.
The National Rally leader also cast doubt on whether nighttime curfews imposed in Paris, Lyon and Marseille, among other cities, had helped ease tensions after the demonstrations. “I’m not at all sure that the curfew is the cause of this lull,” she said.
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