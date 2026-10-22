US Rejects Gulf-Wide Embassy Pullout; Saudi Staff Ordered Out
(MENAFN) The U.S. State Department on Wednesday shot down reports of a broad evacuation of diplomatic personnel across the Gulf, insisting that its ordered departure covers Saudi Arabia and no other country.
Department spokesman Tommy Pigott addressed the media reports in a post on the U.S. social media platform X. “This is inaccurate,” he said.
“The US Department of State issued an ordered departure for non-emergency US government employees and their family members in Saudi Arabia only,” he said.
Pigott pointed to attacks by Yemen’s Houthi group on Saudi Arabia as the reason for the order, including strikes on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure that have caused civilian casualties and major travel disruptions.
“The safety and security of Department personnel and their families remain our highest priority, and we will continue to take all necessary steps to protect and support them,” he added.
Trump says he is unaware of the reports
President Donald Trump told reporters Wednesday that he had not heard of any order for U.S. embassy staff to leave posts in the Middle East. Pressed on why personnel were being told to depart the region, he said he had no knowledge of the reported measures.
“I don’t know that they are. You’re telling me something, I wouldn’t know that,” he told reporters.
Embassy warns of rapid escalation
Earlier in the day, the U.S. Embassy in Saudi Arabia cautioned American citizens that Houthi attacks could trigger a wider escalation against the kingdom. In a security alert, the mission said the fighting could spread “rapidly” beyond the areas already affected, and it urged U.S. citizens throughout Saudi Arabia to stay alert to security developments.
“U.S. citizens are reminded to follow the guidance of national alerts released by Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense via cellular broadcast,” the advisory said.
The embassy also imposed new limits on air travel for U.S. government personnel after recent missile and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks.
“U.S. government employees working in Saudi Arabia require special authorization from Chief of Mission to use any airport in Saudi Arabia,” the alert said.
The advisory said operations remained suspended at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam were running but facing delays and cancellations.
The warnings come as fighting escalates between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government. The Houthis have recently threatened to strike Saudi energy infrastructure, including facilities operated by Saudi Aramco.
Department spokesman Tommy Pigott addressed the media reports in a post on the U.S. social media platform X. “This is inaccurate,” he said.
“The US Department of State issued an ordered departure for non-emergency US government employees and their family members in Saudi Arabia only,” he said.
Pigott pointed to attacks by Yemen’s Houthi group on Saudi Arabia as the reason for the order, including strikes on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure that have caused civilian casualties and major travel disruptions.
“The safety and security of Department personnel and their families remain our highest priority, and we will continue to take all necessary steps to protect and support them,” he added.
Trump says he is unaware of the reports
President Donald Trump told reporters Wednesday that he had not heard of any order for U.S. embassy staff to leave posts in the Middle East. Pressed on why personnel were being told to depart the region, he said he had no knowledge of the reported measures.
“I don’t know that they are. You’re telling me something, I wouldn’t know that,” he told reporters.
Embassy warns of rapid escalation
Earlier in the day, the U.S. Embassy in Saudi Arabia cautioned American citizens that Houthi attacks could trigger a wider escalation against the kingdom. In a security alert, the mission said the fighting could spread “rapidly” beyond the areas already affected, and it urged U.S. citizens throughout Saudi Arabia to stay alert to security developments.
“U.S. citizens are reminded to follow the guidance of national alerts released by Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense via cellular broadcast,” the advisory said.
The embassy also imposed new limits on air travel for U.S. government personnel after recent missile and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks.
“U.S. government employees working in Saudi Arabia require special authorization from Chief of Mission to use any airport in Saudi Arabia,” the alert said.
The advisory said operations remained suspended at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam were running but facing delays and cancellations.
The warnings come as fighting escalates between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government. The Houthis have recently threatened to strike Saudi energy infrastructure, including facilities operated by Saudi Aramco.
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