Tusk Criticizes Lviv Decision to Honor Ukrainian Wartime Nationalists
(MENAFN) Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Wednesday condemned a decision by officials in Ukraine’s western Lviv region to dedicate 2027 to commemorating the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) and its wartime leader Roman Shukhevych.
“This is stupid. It harms Ukraine,” Tusk told reporters, according to Polish media.
“For us, of course, it is always very irritating. In Poland, we do not understand this type of action, especially because it is primarily contrary to Ukraine’s interests,” he said.
Tusk explained that he had previously raised sensitive historical issues with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He warned that such symbolic decisions complicate efforts by leaders and countries advocating stronger cooperation with Kyiv to justify their support.
“In such situations, the Russians always rub their hands,” he said.
The Polish prime minister further cautioned that the move could strengthen arguments used by those opposing Ukraine’s efforts to join the European Union.
“If opponents of Ukraine’s accession to the European Union are looking for a pretext, then precisely such a pretext has now been constructed by the councillors of the Lviv region,” he said.
The Lviv Regional Council approved the declaration on Tuesday, designating 2027 as the Year of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, the Year of Roman Shukhevych and the Year of Oleh Olzhych, a Ukrainian nationalist activist and writer.
“This is stupid. It harms Ukraine,” Tusk told reporters, according to Polish media.
“For us, of course, it is always very irritating. In Poland, we do not understand this type of action, especially because it is primarily contrary to Ukraine’s interests,” he said.
Tusk explained that he had previously raised sensitive historical issues with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He warned that such symbolic decisions complicate efforts by leaders and countries advocating stronger cooperation with Kyiv to justify their support.
“In such situations, the Russians always rub their hands,” he said.
The Polish prime minister further cautioned that the move could strengthen arguments used by those opposing Ukraine’s efforts to join the European Union.
“If opponents of Ukraine’s accession to the European Union are looking for a pretext, then precisely such a pretext has now been constructed by the councillors of the Lviv region,” he said.
The Lviv Regional Council approved the declaration on Tuesday, designating 2027 as the Year of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, the Year of Roman Shukhevych and the Year of Oleh Olzhych, a Ukrainian nationalist activist and writer.
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