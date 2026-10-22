EU Investigates Booking.com Over Fake Listings, Online Scams
(MENAFN) The European Commission has launched a formal investigation into Bookingto determine whether the online travel platform has complied with the European Union’s Digital Services Act (DSA) in addressing fraudulent accommodation offers, phishing attacks and transparency requirements for advertising.
The inquiry will examine how effectively the company identifies and manages risks linked to deceptive listings, including properties that do not exist, impersonation schemes and accommodation offers that fail to meet applicable requirements, according to an official statement.
Investigators will also assess whether Bookinghas implemented adequate safeguards to prevent fraudulent offers from appearing on its platform and to shield customers from potential financial scams.
Another major area of scrutiny concerns phishing attempts directed at users through information connected to bookings and guest reservations.
The commission will evaluate whether the company properly assessed the risks associated with sharing reservation details with accommodation providers, as well as the way its messaging system is designed and operated.
Authorities will further investigate whether the platform has sufficient protections to stop personal information from being exploited to send deceptive messages and request illegitimate payments.
The commission said the case would be treated as a priority, with investigators planning to collect additional evidence through information requests, interviews and inspections as the proceedings advance.
The inquiry will examine how effectively the company identifies and manages risks linked to deceptive listings, including properties that do not exist, impersonation schemes and accommodation offers that fail to meet applicable requirements, according to an official statement.
Investigators will also assess whether Bookinghas implemented adequate safeguards to prevent fraudulent offers from appearing on its platform and to shield customers from potential financial scams.
Another major area of scrutiny concerns phishing attempts directed at users through information connected to bookings and guest reservations.
The commission will evaluate whether the company properly assessed the risks associated with sharing reservation details with accommodation providers, as well as the way its messaging system is designed and operated.
Authorities will further investigate whether the platform has sufficient protections to stop personal information from being exploited to send deceptive messages and request illegitimate payments.
The commission said the case would be treated as a priority, with investigators planning to collect additional evidence through information requests, interviews and inspections as the proceedings advance.
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