Israeli Forces Detain US Congressional Candidate in West Bank
(MENAFN) Brad Lander, a Democratic candidate for the US Congress and an ally of New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, was detained by Israeli forces on Wednesday alongside dozens of activists and Palestinian farmers participating in the olive harvest in the occupied West Bank.
Palestinian activist Amira Muslim said 45 international activists, including Lander, and 25 Israeli activists were detained while gathering olives in Husan, west of Bethlehem.
According to Muslim, Israeli forces stopped the group, put them on buses and transported them to a nearby settlement. Their subsequent destination and current whereabouts were not immediately known.
Members of T’ruah: The Rabbinic Call for Human Rights, a New York-based Jewish organization, were also among those participating in the activity, Muslim said.
Details regarding the number of Palestinian farmers detained remained unavailable, as did confirmation of whether any of those taken into custody had been released.
Lander confirmed the incident in a post on the US social media platform X, saying he had been detained “along with a group of rabbis & volunteers.”
"We were simply harvesting olives in a grove near Nehalim in the West Bank," he added.
Arguing that the occupation violates international law, Lander also stated: “Harvesting olives isn’t a crime under any law I know.”
Palestinian activist Amira Muslim said 45 international activists, including Lander, and 25 Israeli activists were detained while gathering olives in Husan, west of Bethlehem.
According to Muslim, Israeli forces stopped the group, put them on buses and transported them to a nearby settlement. Their subsequent destination and current whereabouts were not immediately known.
Members of T’ruah: The Rabbinic Call for Human Rights, a New York-based Jewish organization, were also among those participating in the activity, Muslim said.
Details regarding the number of Palestinian farmers detained remained unavailable, as did confirmation of whether any of those taken into custody had been released.
Lander confirmed the incident in a post on the US social media platform X, saying he had been detained “along with a group of rabbis & volunteers.”
"We were simply harvesting olives in a grove near Nehalim in the West Bank," he added.
Arguing that the occupation violates international law, Lander also stated: “Harvesting olives isn’t a crime under any law I know.”
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