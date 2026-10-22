Pope Leo Highlights Marriage, Family Values at First Audience After Surgery
(MENAFN) Pope Leo XIV emphasized the central role of marriage and family in society on Wednesday, addressing the public for the first time at his general audience since undergoing surgery.
Drawing on the Second Vatican Council’s pastoral constitution Gaudium et Spes, the pontiff described the family as “the foundation of society” and urged greater support for family life and marriage.
“This task is more urgent than ever before,” he said, highlighting the responsibility of people working in social, political and cultural fields to help protect and promote family well-being.
Leo also expressed gratitude to everyone who had offered prayers for him during his recent stay in hospital.
The pope left Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on Oct. 17 after spending five days there following a lung operation performed on Oct. 13.
Drawing on the Second Vatican Council’s pastoral constitution Gaudium et Spes, the pontiff described the family as “the foundation of society” and urged greater support for family life and marriage.
“This task is more urgent than ever before,” he said, highlighting the responsibility of people working in social, political and cultural fields to help protect and promote family well-being.
Leo also expressed gratitude to everyone who had offered prayers for him during his recent stay in hospital.
The pope left Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on Oct. 17 after spending five days there following a lung operation performed on Oct. 13.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment