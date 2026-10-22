US, Guyana Lock In Defense Deal to Confront Caribbean Threats
(MENAFN) The United States and Guyana formalized a new defense agreement Wednesday, committing to closer military ties, broader joint training and a united response to security threats in the Caribbean, the Pentagon said.
Pete Hegseth, the US defense secretary, and Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali signed the document at the Pentagon, a Pentagon statement said. It creates an enhanced defense partnership between the two countries.
Speaking at the signing, Hegseth credited Ali with leadership in the region and said Guyana has been a significant contributor to deeper cooperation among Caribbean partners.
“We’ve only just begun on that project, and your investment has inspired confidence for us,” Hegseth said, according to the Pentagon.
“I hope you’ve seen that our investment has inspired confidence in you, in security forces, in our militaries and in the landmark joint declaration today to further elevate our defense cooperation on our all-domain partnership,” he added.
Ali embraced the deal, saying he was eager to expand cooperation with Washington and framing the agreement as a chance to reinforce bilateral ties.
“This is the era of action; this is the era of leadership; this is the era of domination and commitment, and we’re very happy to be part of this partnership,” Ali said.
“We look forward to working with you in a stronger way,” he added.
Pete Hegseth, the US defense secretary, and Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali signed the document at the Pentagon, a Pentagon statement said. It creates an enhanced defense partnership between the two countries.
Speaking at the signing, Hegseth credited Ali with leadership in the region and said Guyana has been a significant contributor to deeper cooperation among Caribbean partners.
“We’ve only just begun on that project, and your investment has inspired confidence for us,” Hegseth said, according to the Pentagon.
“I hope you’ve seen that our investment has inspired confidence in you, in security forces, in our militaries and in the landmark joint declaration today to further elevate our defense cooperation on our all-domain partnership,” he added.
Ali embraced the deal, saying he was eager to expand cooperation with Washington and framing the agreement as a chance to reinforce bilateral ties.
“This is the era of action; this is the era of leadership; this is the era of domination and commitment, and we’re very happy to be part of this partnership,” Ali said.
“We look forward to working with you in a stronger way,” he added.
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