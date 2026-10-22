Cognite Earns Corporate Supplier Of The Year Award From Marathon Petroleum Corporation

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Cognite today announced it has been named Corporate Supplier of the Year winner in Marathon Petroleum Corporation 's 11th Annual Supplier Recognition Awards. The Supplier Recognition Awards is a program sponsored by Marathon Petroleum Corporation to honor suppliers that positively impacted the company's business throughout the previous calendar year.

“There's a reason 'Impact' is one of Cognite's most important core values,” said Girish Rishi, CEO of Cognite.“For us, the ultimate measure of our performance is delivering quantifiable value for our customers. From that perspective, the Corporate Supplier of the Year award from Marathon is particularly meaningful. Marathon Petroleum is an innovator, and to receive this recognition is a great honor to the Cognite community.”

The Supplier of the Year Award from Marathon is the latest honor Cognite has received in 2026:

In May, Cognite ranked 15th on CNBC's Disruptor50 list, honoring venture-backed companies innovating across industries, experimenting with AI and making it work at scale In April, LNS Research positioned Cognite as a FrontRunner in its Solution Selection Matrix for Industrial AI Platforms In March, IDC Research ranked Cognite a Leader in its MarketScape for Worldwide Industrial DataOps Platforms

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a leading, integrated, downstream and midstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company that owns and operates gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure. More information is available at .

About Cognite

Cognite makes AI work for industry. Leading energy, manufacturing, life sciences, and power and renewables enterprises choose Cognite to deliver secure, trustworthy, and real-time data to transform their asset-heavy operations to be safer, more sustainable, and profitable. Cognite provides a user-friendly, secure, and scalable industrial data & AI platform that makes it easy for all decision-makers, from the field to remote operations centers, to access and understand complex industrial data, collaborate in real time, and build a better tomorrow. Visit us at , and follow us on LinkedIn.

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