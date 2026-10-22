Kazakh PM Reviews Major Projects With Masdar, Global Investors At KGIR-2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov attended the 9th Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable (KGIR-2026) in Shymkent, where he reviewed major international joint projects with industry leaders including Masdar, China Energy, and Carlsberg Group, according to the Kazakh Prime Minister's press service.

Prior to the plenary session, the Prime Minister reviewed a range of joint projects being implemented with foreign partners across manufacturing, agriculture, and energy. Key initiatives highlighted included the construction of a wind power plant by the UAE's Masdar in the Zhambyl region, renewable energy facilities by China Energy in the Karaganda and Turkestan regions, a beverage plant by Carlsberg Group in the Almaty region, as well as development projects in Alatau City. Attention was also given to local Shymkent-based projects, such as the Alsera greenhouse complex and the QazAlPack manufacturing plant.

The KGIR-2026 forum gathered over 500 investors and business representatives from more than 40 countries.

Opening the plenary session themed "From Stability to Growth: Kazakhstan's New Investment Cycle," Bektenov informed the international business community about the country's expanded investment opportunities and strategic economic policy.

According to Bektenov, Kazakhstan places special emphasis on establishing a direct dialogue with the global business community. Last year, the country's GDP exceeded $300 billion, achieving a 6.5% growth rate. Since independence, Kazakhstan has attracted nearly $500 billion in foreign direct investment, with over $100 billion drawn in the last five years alone.

"Qualitative economic modernization, driven by the implementation of advanced technologies, the creation of new manufacturing operations, and the deep processing of raw materials, is of fundamental importance for us. These strategic priorities are embedded in the updated Investment Policy Concept through 2030. Kazakhstan remains an open and predictable country for long-term investments," Bektenov stressed.

He invited international investors to actively participate in strategic national projects, including the "Data Center Valley" in Ekibastuz and the high-tech city of Alatau City.