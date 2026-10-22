Leonardo Art School Х Miniboss Business School Launch Joint Creative Entrepreneurship Program

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)

The Creative Entrepreneur program gives children an opportunity to combine creativity with business, develop teamwork skills and take their first steps towards turning their own ideas into reality.

Participants will work in teams of four to five and complete a 90-academic-hour course. They will have the opportunity to present their projects at a Startup Forum, compete in the MiniBoss National Championship and vie for a grant to further develop their startups.

The program consists of two stages:

Creative Lab - exploring ideas, creating products, designing logos and developing a brand identity.

Business Lab - studying the fundamentals of entrepreneurship, target audience, pricing, business models, marketing and sales.

Participants will work in teams of four to five and complete a 90-academic-hour course. They will have the opportunity to present their projects at a Startup Forum, compete in the MiniBoss National Championship and vie for a grant to further develop their startups.

Upon completion, participants will receive personalized certificates confirming their participation in the program.

The program aims to teach children how to turn creative ideas into tangible products, build their own brands and develop business projects.

MiniBoss Business School is an international educational network with more than 70 branches in 27 countries. Its methodology focuses on unlocking the entrepreneurial potential of children aged 6–17, developing their leadership skills and fostering an entrepreneurial mindset.

Every year, MiniBoss students present their projects at the Startup Forum and participate in national and international championships, gaining valuable experience and expanding their knowledge.

As part of the program, students not only develop business ideas but also receive grants to bring them to life, turning their projects into real business ventures and generating their first income. This approach helps children gain practical entrepreneurial skills, develop financial responsibility and lay the foundations for future business endeavors.

Leonardo Art School is an international network of contemporary art schools dedicated to nurturing not only artistic talent but also creative thinking, imagination and the ability to innovate.

Through its unique teaching methodology and specially developed curriculum, the school helps both children and adults learn to draw, express their creativity and develop their visual imagination.

Registration and further information:



Phone: +994 10 226 56 65 Address: White City, 2nd Yashil Ada Street, Temel Park