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Azerbaijan, Italy Sign Declaration On Critical Raw Materials Cooperation


Date: 2026-10-22 04:16:53

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. Azerbaijan and Italy have signed a Joint Declaration on Strategic Cooperation in Critical Raw Materials.

Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov announced the signing in a post on his X account.

According to Jabbarov, the document was signed during his working visit to Italy, together with Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani and Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso.

Jabbarov noted that the declaration aims to expand industrial partnership between the two countries by combining Azerbaijan's resource potential with Italy's technological expertise.

The cooperation opens up new opportunities for joint initiatives to develop processing capacity and manufacture higher value-added products, he added.

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Trend News Agency

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