Brady King Develops Integrated Technology Stack To Scale The Bureau Fashion Week

Photo Courtesy of: KrissyKstudios

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bureau Fashion Week co-founder Brady King has developed an integrated technology and marketing infrastructure designed to support the fashion platform as it expands its runway productions and audience operations across New York, Los Angeles and Paris.

King's work focuses on connecting systems used throughout the event cycle, including digital ticketing, audience communications, designer and media applications, customer support, digital content, livestreaming and e-commerce. The infrastructure creates repeatable processes that can be used across The Bureau's different Fashion Week markets.

The technology supports operations before, during and after each event. The Bureau uses digital ticketing, with tickets delivered electronically through QR codes and functions including ticket access and transfers. Online customer-support systems handle questions related to events and attendance, while separate digital pathways serve designers, models, sponsors, buyers and media representatives.

The Bureau has also incorporated technology into the runway experience. The organization says it introduced shoppable video during New York Fashion Week S/S 2018, allowing viewers to purchase products from participating designers through video content. Its digital operations also include livestreaming, video-on-demand, audience analytics and e-commerce integration.

"Designers want audiences who are actually posting, not just sitting on their phones checking email," King said. "If someone buys a ticket and generates a hundred pieces of content that week, that's real distribution for the brand."

King oversees technology, marketing, production strategy and business development for The Bureau. His work has focused on building systems that can be repeated across markets while accommodating the programming, venue and production requirements of individual Fashion Week events.

The infrastructure has developed alongside The Bureau's operations in New York, Los Angeles and Paris. The company's September 2026 New York Fashion Week edition at Gotham Hall featured more than 100 designers across 11 runway shows.

Technology also supports The Bureau's ticketed Fashion Week model, which provides both members of the public and fashion professionals with a direct route to attend runway productions. Different ticket categories are available to attendees, while media professionals use a separate credentialing process.

"For decades, so many people who actually work in fashion were stuck outside - assistants, junior stylists, freelancers," King said. "Ticketed shows give those people a way in without begging a publicist for one seat in the back."

The Bureau continues to develop its digital infrastructure as its event programming expands. Ticketing, applications, customer support, digital content, audience engagement and commerce operate as connected components intended to support the organization between individual Fashion Week productions as well as during event periods.

About The Bureau Fashion Week

The Bureau Fashion Week produces Fashion Week events in New York, Los Angeles and Paris. Its programming includes runway shows featuring emerging and established designers, public ticketing, brand experiences and industry programming. The organization works with designers, models, media professionals, sponsors and attendees through its live events and digital platforms.

Media Contact:

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at