Igarden Robotic Pool Cleaners K Series: A Smart Choice For US Pool Owners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With intelligent navigation, extended runtime options and multi-zone cleaning capabilities, iGarden offers U.S. pool owners more ways to simplify routine pool maintenance.

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

iGarden, a smart outdoor living brand, has officially launched its Pool Cleaner K Series in the United States, introducing a new lineup of cordless robotic pool cleaners designed to make residential pool maintenance smarter, easier and more efficient. Featuring up to nine hours of maximum runtime, intelligent 3D S-Path navigation, suction performance exceeding 22,000 litres per hour on selected models, and automated floor, wall and waterline cleaning capabilities, the new series offers U.S. homeowners a convenient solution for maintaining cleaner swimming pools with less manual effort. The launch expands iGarden's robotic pool cleaning portfolio, providing multiple models tailored to different pool sizes, cleaning requirements and maintenance preferences

Cordless Design for More Convenient Pool Maintenance

Traditional pool cleaning can require repeated manual brushing, vacuuming and debris removal. Cordless robotic pool cleaners offer an alternative by combining automated movement, debris collection and rechargeable power in a single device.

iGarden Pool Cleaner K Series is designed to clean multiple pool areas, including floors, walls and waterlines, depending on the model and selected cleaning mode. Without a trailing power cable during operation, the robot can move throughout the pool without the handling associated with conventional corded equipment.

The range also features 3D S-Path navigation, which is designed to guide the cleaner through structured cleaning routes across different pool shapes. This approach helps make automated pool maintenance more practical for homeowners who want to spend less time manually cleaning their pools.









Intelligent Navigation and High-Capacity Debris Collection

Navigation and debris-handling capacity are important considerations when choosing a robotic pool cleaner. A machine needs to move efficiently across the pool while collecting the types of debris that commonly accumulate between maintenance sessions.

Selected iGarden Pool Cleaner K Series models feature suction performance rated at more than 22,000 litres per hour, a 4-litre debris basket and dual-stage filtration options. The filtration system combines 180-micron mesh filtration with an additional 50-micron filter for finer debris collection when the dual-filter configuration is used.

These specifications are relevant to pool owners dealing with everyday debris such as leaves, sand, hair and smaller particles. The larger basket also provides room to collect debris during a cleaning cycle, helping reduce the need for frequent interruptions to empty the container.

For homeowners comparing robotic pool cleaners, filtration should be matched to the pool's typical debris load. Larger leaves and twigs place different demands on a cleaner than fine dust or sand, making filter configuration an important part of the buying decision.

Runtime Options for Different Pool Sizes

Battery runtime is another major factor when evaluating the best robotic pool cleaner for a home swimming pool. A cleaner needs sufficient operating time to cover the intended cleaning zones without requiring unnecessary interruptions.

iGarden Pool Cleaner K Series offers different runtime options across its product range, with listed maximum runtimes of approximately 3.6 hours, 4 hours, 7 hours and 9 hours, depending on the model. Actual runtime varies according to the cleaning mode and operating conditions.

The range gives buyers a way to compare cleaning capacity against their pool's dimensions and maintenance requirements. Smaller residential pools may need less operating time, while larger pools or pools that accumulate substantial debris may benefit from a model with a longer maximum runtime.

Homeowners should also check the manufacturer's stated pool-size limits and cleaning coverage for each model rather than relying on battery runtime alone.

Choosing the Right Robotic Pool Cleaner

There is no single specification that determines the best robotic pool cleaner for every household. The most suitable choice depends on the pool itself, the type of debris collected and the level of automation the owner needs.

When comparing models, iGarden recommends that buyers consider several practical criteria:



Pool dimensions: Match the cleaner's rated coverage to the length, width and overall surface area of the pool.

Cleaning zones: Check whether the model supports floor-only cleaning or can also clean walls and the waterline.

Debris and filtration: Consider whether the pool collects primarily leaves and larger debris or also needs finer-particle filtration.

Battery runtime: Select a model with sufficient operating time for the intended cleaning cycle.

Routine maintenance: Look at basket capacity, filter access, debris removal and the effort required to rinse the machine after use. Warranty and support: Review the warranty terms and customer support available for the specific model.

Taking these factors into account helps homeowners make a more informed decision than choosing a cleaner based on price or suction figures alone.

iGarden Approach to Automated Pool Cleaning

iGarden robotic pool cleaner range combines cordless operation with features designed to support automated residential pool maintenance. Depending on the model, the range includes structured navigation, multi-zone cleaning, app connectivity and different runtime configurations.

The brand also provides model-specific warranty coverage. According to iGarden published U.S. warranty policy, the main components of iGarden Pool Cleaner K Series pool cleaners are covered for three years, while KN Series main components are covered for two years. Consumable components have separate warranty periods, and customers should consult the applicable policy for full terms and conditions.

For pool owners comparing available options, these details provide additional context when weighing purchase price against cleaning capabilities, ongoing maintenance and product support.

Explore iGarden Robotic Pool Cleaners

Homeowners researching the best robotic pool cleaner in the US can explore iGarden available models, compare product specifications and select a cleaner suited to their pool size and maintenance requirements.

Visit the official iGarden store to explore the range:



About iGarden

iGarden offers smart outdoor living products, including robotic pool cleaners and swimming pool equipment. Its U.S. online store provides product information, available models and customer support resources for homeowners exploring automated pool maintenance solutions.

For more information, visit .

CONTACT: John Alexander...