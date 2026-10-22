Virtune Announces Harmonization Of Rebalancing Schedules For Selected Index Etps

Stockholm, 22 October 2026 - Virtune announces that its index provider MarketVector has implemented changes to the rebalancing schedules of two of Virtune's index ETPs. The adjustments are designed to streamline and align the rebalancing schedules across Virtune's index product offering, supporting a more consistent and long-term approach to index management.



The following changes have been implemented:



Virtune Stablecoin Index ETP: The rebalancing frequency remains quarterly, but the schedule has shifted from March, June, September and December to February, May, August and November. Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP: The rebalancing frequency has changed from monthly to quarterly, with rebalancing taking place in February, May, August and November. This approach can allow underlying assets more time to benefit from sustained market trends and price movements between rebalancing periods.

The next rebalancing for both products will take place in November 2026. These adjustments align the products' rebalancing schedules with Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP, creating a more harmonized approach across Virtune's index product offering.

The changes do not affect the products' investment objectives or fee structures. No action is required from investors.

For further information regarding the index methodology updates, please refer to MarketVector's official announcement:

Affected products:

Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP (ISIN: SE0023260716)

Virtune Stablecoin Index ETP (ISIN: SE0026821282)

Press Contact

Christopher Kock, CEO Virtune AB (Publ)

...

+46 70 073 45 64

Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products on regulated European exchanges. With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.

Cryptocurrency investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice. Investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, and there is no guarantee that you will recover your invested capital. Please read the prospectus, KID, terms at.