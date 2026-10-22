Sustaira Launches AI Agent Factory And Control Console To Accelerate Sustainability Impact

Sustaira, The Modular, AI-Powered Sustainability Platform

Sustaira's modular platform connects data, solutions, and AI agents to simplify sustainability workflows, empower teams, and accelerate impact.

The Sustaira AI agents turn documents and structured data into carbon accounting records, and keeps improving through Continual Learning.

New AI capabilities help sustainability leaders boost productivity, lower costs, and mitigate risk with actionable insights.

- Quinten van der Leest, AI Engineer at SustairaROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sustaira, on a mission to Accelerate Sustainability Impact, today announced the launch of its Sustainability AI Agent Factory and AI Control Console. Together, these capabilities help organisations apply specialised AI agents to sustainability workflows while maintaining oversight of governance, security, performance and business value.Sustainability teams often spend significant time processing documents, consolidating data, matching emission factors and preparing disclosures. These repetitive tasks consume resources and leave less time for analysis and decisions that drive meaningful outcomes.Sustaira AI addresses these challenges through specialised agents that support practical sustainability workflows, including:- Document-to-Carbon-Accounting: Extracts activity data from invoices, utility bills and other documents to reduce manual data entry.- Table-to-Carbon-Accounting: Structures and standardises information from tables and spreadsheet exports for carbon accounting workflows.- Emission-Factor-Mapping: Identifies suitable emission factors and provides traceability to their sources, scope and methodology.- Document-to-Knowledge-Base: Organises information from existing documents into reusable knowledge.- Document-to-Structured-Questionnaire: Converts document-based information into structured questionnaire inputs.- Question-Answering Agent: Helps users retrieve answers grounded in available documentation.“Working on complex sustainability workflows has shown me that the real value of AI lies in understanding where teams spend their time and what operational bottlenecks hold them back. The opportunity is not simply to automate individual tasks, but to rethink how work gets done across a process. By tailoring AI agents to these specific needs, we can help sustainability teams handle growing operational demands without having to grow their teams at the same pace,” said Quinten van der Leest, AI Engineer at Sustaira.Building and governing sustainability-specific AIThe Sustainability AI Agent Factory builds, tests and improves specialised agents and workflows. It combines reusable components, AI-powered tasks, deterministic tools for operations such as calculations and unit conversions, and guardrails that help keep outputs within defined requirements.Before deployment, a Quality Control System tests components and workflows against known-answer cases. A Customer Adaptation System incorporates customer feedback to improve customer-specific workflows, with changes tested before release and customer adaptations kept separate.The Sustainability AI Control Console provides oversight of how agents operate. Organisations can configure workflows, determine where human approval is required, apply policy-based guardrails and manage security settings, including data residency, model selection, user access, usage limits and agent boundaries, according to their deployment configuration.The Console also makes usage, performance, spend and value more visible, helping organisations assess output quality, identify where human intervention is needed and evaluate potential time savings and cost reductions.Together, the Factory and Console create a continuous improvement cycle: agents are built and tested, governance rules are applied, people review outputs where needed, and feedback informs further improvements.Designed for measurable productivity and controlSustaira's approach is built around five principles: traceable and auditable AI, consistency over perfection, communicating uncertainty, integration with the wider sustainability platform, and human accountability.These principles reflect a practical reality of enterprise AI: generating an answer is not enough. Sustainability outputs must be grounded in relevant information, checked against defined requirements and connected to the workflows where teams operate. Organisations must also retain control over how AI is used and where decisions require human judgement.Building on existing results showing at least a 40% workload reduction in applicable workflows, Sustaira aims to double that impact with AI, further reducing the manual effort involved in sustainability data management, reporting and recurring processes.Rather than requiring organisations to replace existing systems, Sustaira's modular approach enables AI capabilities to complement current sustainability solutions, enterprise infrastructure and data environments. Organisations can start with a specific workflow, adapt it to their requirements and expand as their needs evolve.The objective is to help sustainability teams spend less time processing information and more time validating decisions, managing risk and delivering measurable outcomes.Explore Sustaira AIOrganisations interested in applying AI to their sustainability workflows can request a tailored demonstration with the Sustaira team.Request a demo at request-a-demoAbout SustairaSustaira is on a mission to Accelerate Sustainability Impact by empowering sustainability leaders with modular, AI-powered solutions that enhance team productivity, reduce the cost of sustainability outcomes and innovation, and mitigate risk through actionable insights.Through its modular approach, Sustaira helps organisations digitalise sustainability processes, connect existing systems and adapt solutions to their specific needs. By combining sustainability expertise, technology and responsible AI, Sustaira enables teams to spend less time on manual work and more time turning sustainability data into meaningful decisions and measurable impact.Learn more at .

Arianna Testi

Sustaira

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Sustaira Launches AI Agent Factory and Control Console to Accelerate Sustainability Impact News Provided By Sustaira October 22, 2026, 08:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry...



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