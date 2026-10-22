INNOCN Launches 2780S, A 27-Inch QD-OLED Gaming Monitor With 280Hz Refresh Rate

2780S

HMDI / DP

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The new QHD gaming monitor combines QD-OLED image quality, a 280Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time for fast, immersive gameplay.INNOCN, a global display technology brand specializing in gaming, professional, office and ultrawide monitors, today announced the launch of the INNOCN 2780S, a 27-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor designed for players seeking both high-speed performance and premium image quality.Featuring a 2560 × 1440 QHD resolution, QD-OLED panel, up to 280Hz refresh rate and an ultra-fast 0.03ms GtG response time, the 2780S is built for competitive gaming while delivering the deep blacks, rich colors and high contrast associated with OLED display technology.With support for HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4 and Adaptive Sync across a 48Hz to 280Hz range, the monitor is designed to support high-refresh-rate gaming across modern PC and console setups.QD-OLED Brings Speed and Image Quality TogetherThe INNOCN 2780S uses QD-OLED display technology to combine OLED-level black performance with vivid color reproduction and fast pixel response.Its 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio allows dark areas of games to appear deeper while preserving separation between shadows and bright highlights. The display supports 1.07 billion colors through a native 10-bit color depth, helping produce smoother gradients and more nuanced visual detail.The monitor covers 98% DCI-P3 and 99% sRGB, while achieving ΔE < 2 color accuracy. This wide color coverage helps games, movies and visually rich content appear more vibrant while also giving users additional flexibility for everyday creative work.VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black support further enhances contrast performance, helping highlights stand out against the deep black levels of the QD-OLED panel.280Hz for Fast-Paced Competitive GamingFor competitive players, refresh rate and response time can directly affect how fluid and responsive gameplay feels.The 2780S supports refresh rates of up to 280Hz, allowing significantly more frames to be displayed each second compared with conventional 60Hz or 144Hz monitors.Combined with a 0.03ms GtG response time, the display is designed to reduce visible motion blur during fast camera movements, rapid aiming and other high-speed in-game actions.The monitor supports Adaptive Sync across a 48Hz to 280Hz range, helping reduce screen tearing and stuttering when frame rates fluctuate.This combination makes the 2780S well suited to competitive shooters, racing games, action titles and other genres where smooth motion and fast response are especially important.QHD Resolution Balances Detail and High Refresh RatesThe 27-inch display features a 2560 × 1440 QHD resolution, providing greater image detail than Full HD while remaining well suited to high-refresh-rate gaming.At approximately 108.8 pixels per inch, the display delivers a sharp image across games, desktop applications and media without requiring the same GPU workload as 4K resolution at comparable refresh rates.For gamers looking to balance visual detail with frame-rate performance, the combination of QHD resolution and 280Hz refresh rate provides a practical middle ground between image quality and competitive speed.Designed for PC and Console GamingThe 2780S includes two HDMI 2.1 ports and two DisplayPort 1.4 connections, allowing users to connect multiple gaming devices to the same display.HDMI 2.1 support makes the monitor suitable for modern console setups, while DisplayPort connectivity provides high-refresh-rate support for compatible gaming PCs.The monitor also includes a 3.5mm audio output and built-in 2W × 2 speakers for added flexibility across different desktop and entertainment setups.For users who switch between a gaming PC and console, the multiple input options make it easier to keep several devices connected without constantly changing cables.Adjustable Stand for Different Gaming SetupsThe 2780S includes a fully adjustable stand designed to accommodate different desk layouts and viewing preferences.The stand supports:120mm height adjustment±22.5° swivel90° pivot-5° to +20° tiltUsers can adjust the screen height and viewing angle based on their seating position or rotate the display into portrait orientation when needed.The monitor also supports a 100 × 100mm VESA mount, providing additional flexibility for users who prefer monitor arms or wall-mounted setups.OLED Protection Features for Everyday UseBecause OLED displays use self-emissive pixels, INNOCN has included dedicated OLED care functions designed to help manage prolonged use.The 2780S includes anti-burn-in protection features as well as OLED maintenance functions within the monitor's on-screen display system.These tools are designed to help users maintain the panel during extended gaming sessions and everyday desktop use while preserving the advantages of QD-OLED image quality.Built for Gaming Beyond Refresh Rate AloneThe INNOCN 2780S is designed for users who want more than a high refresh-rate specification.Its combination of QD-OLED technology, 280Hz performance, 0.03ms response time, 10-bit color and high contrast allows the monitor to support both competitive gameplay and more visually immersive single-player experiences.For fast-paced games, the emphasis is on smooth motion and responsiveness. For cinematic titles, the QD-OLED panel provides deeper blacks, richer color and greater contrast.This balance allows the 2780S to serve as a versatile gaming display for users who do not want to choose between speed and image quality.Key Specifications: INNOCN 2780SDisplay Size: 27 inchesPanel Type: QD-OLEDScreen Shape: FlatAspect Ratio: 16:9Resolution: 2560 × 1440 QHDRefresh Rate: Up to 280HzResponse Time: 0.03ms GtGContrast Ratio: 1,500,000:1Color Depth: 1.07 billion colors, 10-bitDCI-P3: 98%sRGB: 99%Adobe RGB: 94%Color Accuracy: ΔE < 2HDR: VESA DisplayHDR 400 True BlackAdaptive Sync Range: 48Hz–280HzHDMI: 2 × HDMI 2.1DisplayPort: 2 × DisplayPort 1.4Audio Output: 3.5mmBuilt-in Speakers: 2W × 2Height Adjustment: 120mmSwivel: ±22.5°Pivot: 90°Tilt: -5° to +20°VESA Mount: 100 × 100mmRear RGB Lighting: SupportedPricing and AvailabilityThe INNOCN 2780S is available through Amazon US.For current pricing, availability and additional purchasing information, visit:About INNOCNFounded in 2014, INNOCN is a global display technology brand focused on the research, development and manufacturing of monitors and display solutions.Its product portfolio includes gaming, office, professional, OLED, Mini LED, ultrawide and portable displays, serving users across gaming, productivity, content creation and entertainment.Through continued investment in display technology, performance and ergonomic design, INNOCN develops monitor solutions designed for the evolving needs of modern users.

Lexie Xu

HONGKONG LIANHE INNOVATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

+86 175 0300 1737

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INNOCN Launches 2780S, a 27-Inch QD-OLED Gaming Monitor with 280Hz Refresh Rate News Provided By HONGKONG LIANHE INNOVATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED October 22, 2026, 08:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Electronics Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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