K'taka Dy CM Parameshwara Urges BJP To Join All-Party Delegation To Delhi For Drought Relief

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 22 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Revenue G. Parameshwara on Thursday reiterated his appeal to BJP leaders to join an all-party delegation to New Delhi to seek drought relief from the Centre, stating that the interests of the state must take precedence over political differences.

Speaking to media persons near his residence in Sadashivanagar, he said the government's priority was to secure financial assistance from the Centre for people affected by drought and that opposition parties should cooperate in the effort, setting aside minor political differences on matters concerning the state's interests.

Parameshwara said appointments had to be secured with the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister and the Union Agriculture Minister before the delegation's visit could be scheduled. The date could be finalised only after their availability was confirmed.

“It is not possible to suddenly decide on a date and take a delegation to Delhi. Do the BJP leaders, who have governed the state in the past, not understand these administrative procedures?” he asked.

Recalling his experience as Sericulture Minister, Parameshwara said he had earlier taken a delegation to Delhi to raise issues concerning the silk industry. Although an appointment had been sought with the Prime Minister in advance, it had not been granted initially.

After the delegation reached Delhi, its members questioned why they had been brought there without a confirmed appointment, he said.

Parameshwara recalled that late P.V. Narasimha Rao was the Prime Minister at the time. He said he had explained the situation and appealed for an appointment, pointing out that the Opposition was making an issue of the matter. The Prime Minister subsequently granted them an audience, and the delegation met him.

He stressed that political differences should be set aside when the state's interests were at stake.

“Securing drought relief from the Centre is the main objective of this all-party delegation. It is not right to indulge in politics by raising minor issues instead of focusing on this purpose,” he said, adding that responding to people's distress must be more important than political considerations.

Parameshwara said the drought situation in Karnataka had caused an estimated loss of around Rs 62,000 crore. Officials were calculating the amount of compensation that could be sought from the Centre, he added.

He clarified that the state could not demand the entire estimated loss as compensation merely because the damage amounted to Rs 62,000 crore. The eligible relief amount had to be calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), and the state would submit its request based on those norms.

With the Dasara festivities having concluded, the government would proceed with the next administrative steps, he said. An all-party meeting would be convened for another round of discussions with leaders of various parties, following which appointments with the Union leadership would be sought and the delegation's visit finalised.

Parameshwara said BJP leaders and other Opposition representatives would once again be invited to participate in the delegation.

“If they join us, we will be happy. If they do not, what can we do? As the government in the state, we must approach the Centre and seek relief in the interests of the people. That is our responsibility,” he said.

Responding to a question on whether the Chief Minister's visit to Delhi could involve discussions on Cabinet expansion or reshuffling, Parameshwara said, to his knowledge, D.K. Shivakumar had scheduled meetings with Union Ministers on issues concerning Karnataka's development.

He added that the Chief Minister could naturally meet All India Congress Committee (AICC) leaders and general secretaries during the visit to discuss various matters, but said he did not have further information.

On the appointment of chairpersons to state-owned boards and corporations, Parameshwara said the Chief Minister had stated on Wednesday that the appointments would be made soon, and the process would proceed accordingly.