BJP's Nishikant Dubey Questions Rahul Gandhi's Links To Foreign Powers

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday alleged that opposition-led protests in India were part of a conspiracy to destabilise the country. Addressing a press conference here, Dubey questioned Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi's alleged links with US lawmakers Ilhan Omar and Ro Khanna, and raised concerns over foreign funding, cryptocurrency and online gambling.

Dubey claimed that foreign organisations and individuals were attempting to fuel protests to bring about a change of government in India. He alleged that the Congress leadership was working with foreign elements, although he did not present independently verified evidence to substantiate the claims.

Allegations Against Rahul Gandhi and Opposition

“All these people - whoever is in the leadership of the Congress party, whoever the opposition is - are all working together with foreign powers to not change the regime, but to break the country,” Dubey said.

Questioning Rahul Gandhi's overseas engagements, the BJP MP alleged that the Congress leader had met individuals who, according to him, were working against India's interests.“I said in Parliament that under the guise of the Soros Foundation, he meets Ilhan Omar and Ro Khanna,” Dubey said, referring to the US lawmakers.

"My question to Congress is - Regarding Neville Roy Singham, the cartels involved in online gambling, artificial intelligence, and cryptocurrency-with which individuals from these circles has Rahul Gandhi met over the past five years? Which of these individuals have participated in his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' or other such journeys? Moreover, whenever he travels abroad, with which of these elements does he meet, and what kind of plans do they devise to destabilise the country?" he added.

He also questioned whether Sam Pitroda had a role in what he described as alleged conspiracies to destabilise India, and asked whom Gandhi had met during his foreign visits and who had been associated with his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Concerns Over Technology and Foreign Influence

Dubey further referred to US congressional documents that he claimed discussed foreign influence, protests and technology-related concerns. He linked the issue to cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence and online gambling, alleging that these areas could be exploited by foreign actors to influence political movements.

“The future ahead is of artificial intelligence, to destroy the entire world's economy there is cryptocurrency, and the third is online gambling,” he said, arguing that these issues required greater scrutiny.

The BJP MP also defended the government's approach to regulating online gambling and cryptocurrency, saying online gambling had been banned and cryptocurrency did not have legal tender status in India. He said the government had taken steps to address concerns surrounding these activities.

Criticism of Delhi Protests

Dubey also targeted the ongoing protests in Delhi, criticising demonstrations at Jantar Mantar and alleging that protesters were disrupting public life.

His remarks came after Delhi Police summoned Cockroach Janata Party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka following their release from judicial custody by a Special Executive Magistrate court, subject to undertakings to maintain peace and comply with the law. The two leaders were detained in connection with an October 13 protest at Jantar Mantar, which had been denotified as a designated protest site. The court ordered their release after accepting personal and surety bonds and written undertakings.

Concerns Over Jharkhand Demographics

Dubey also raised concerns over demographic changes in Jharkhand's Santhal Pargana region, alleging that illegal immigration from Bangladesh had contributed to changes in population patterns. He said opposition to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was politically motivated.

The BJP MP maintained that elections, rather than protests, were the appropriate means of changing a government, saying his party would take its arguments to the public. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)