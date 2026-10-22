'Wings Over Ganga': IAF's Rafale, Sukhoi Roar Over Varanasi Skies

'Wings Over Ganga' Thrills Varanasi

Thousands of spectators gathered along the banks from Namo Ghat to Assi Ghat were treated to a rare and thrilling spectacle on Thursday as the Indian Air Force displayed its air combat prowess in the 'Wings Over Ganga' air show, headlined by roaring sorties of Rafale, Sukhoi, and indigenous Tejas aircraft.

Thousands of spectators gathered from Namo Ghat to Assi Ghat cheered with chants of "Har Har Mahadev" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" as front-line fighter aircraft sliced through the skies above the holy river Ganga.

Around 100 aircraft, including Rafale, Su-30MKI, indigenous Tejas light combat aircraft, and heavy-lift Chinook helicopters, are participating in the high-octane aerial manoeuvres showcasing the air combat capabilities and preparedness of the IAF.

A major highlight of the display was the three 'Kiran' trainer aircraft flying in a precise 'Kashi' formation, leaving a trail of the tricolour in the sky.

The roaring passes of the Rafale and Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jets over the sacred river left spectators awestruck.

Crowds packed the steps of Namo Ghat, the vicinity of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, and Assi Ghat to witness the aerobatics and tactical flying demonstrations.

A Historic Convergence of Heritage and Military Power

Earlier in the day, highlighting the upcoming Indian Air Force (IAF) aerial display in Varanasi, defence expert Sanjeev Srivastava stated that hosting the anniversary celebrations along the sacred banks of the Ganga River represents a historic convergence of India's civilizational heritage, soft power, and modern military capability.

Speaking to ANI, Srivastava emphasised that the event marks a significant milestone as the IAF commemorates its 94th anniversary, serving as an inspiration and a moment of immense pride for every citizen across the nation.

"This year, the Indian Air Force is celebrating its 94th anniversary. As part of that anniversary celebration, this aerial show is being organised on the banks of the River Ganga. Its significance can be understood in this way too: Varanasi represents India's rich cultural heritage, civilizational history, and India's soft power," Srivastava said.

Underscoring the symbolic importance of the venue, the defence analyst noted that the demonstration of air power in one of the world's oldest living cities showcases India's growing strength and global stature.

"On the banks of the River Ganga in Varanasi, if this anniversary celebration of the Indian Air Force is being conducted, then it is a matter of great pride for every citizen of this nation... Our advanced fighter jets and helicopters are going to be participating in it," he said.

Srivastava further highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will grace the occasion, adding greater national significance to the mega aerial spectacle.

"Our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is also coming to witness and to celebrate this... So it's a matter of great pride for the entire Indian nation," he added.

(ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)