Indian Teen Anahat Singh Stuns 8-Time World Champ Nour El Sherbini

Indian teenage squash sensation and Asian Games medalist Anahat Singh pulled off one of the most stunning wins of her career, defeating eight-time world champion Nour El Sherbini of Egypt to march into the quarterfinals of the ongoing Silicon Valley Open Squash tournament on Thursday.

'Singh-sational' Victory in 30 Minutes

Anahat, who recently had success in the recently concluded Asian Games, beat the eight-time world champion clean by 3-0 (11-8, 11-8, 11-7), with the match lasting just 30 minutes.

The official handle of the PSA Squash Tour posted on X, "Singh-sational. 18-year-old @Anahat_Singh13 has claimed the biggest win of her career, beating 8-time World Champion Nour ElSherbini to reach the @SVOpenSquash quarter finals Anahat Singh beats [1] Nour ElSherbini 3-0: 11-8, 11-8, 11-7 (30m)." ️ "I've grown up watching every single match of hers" The thoughts of India's @Anahat_Singh13 after she claimed the biggest win of her career - beating idol Nour ElSherbini - PSA Squash Tour (@PSASquashTour) October 22, 2026

Anahat on Defeating Her Idol

Following the match, she said, "I have grown up watching every single match of hers. I admire her, and she is an inspiration to all squash players. You want to achieve the things she has in her career. I did not expect the first time of me sharing the court with her go like this. I thought I would take a while to settle in and understand how to play her. But the game plan worked very well."

Recent Asian Games Success

Anahat returned home with a historic silver medal from the Asian Games 2026, becoming the first Indian woman to win a singles squash silver at the continental event, while also helping the women's team secure a bronze medal in Aichi-Nagoya.

An eight-member Indian squash contingent returned from the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya with a five-medal haul, comprising two silver and three bronze medals. (ANI)

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