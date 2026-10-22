Chinese Amateur Music Program Goes Global: Adapted Song Tops 2 Billion Streams, Chinese-Language Melodies Reach The World Arabian Post
Hosted by China's Guangdong Radio and Television, the project is open worldwide with no restrictions on nationality or age, featuring three tracks: original creation, adaptation, and AI co-creation. Within just 30 days of launch, it received over 5,000 submissions from around the world, with musicians from more than half of APEC member economies participating.
The finals brought together 300 guests, with 68 local media outlets including Radio Televisyen Malaysia covering the event. A Malaysian member of parliament said music can dissolve differences and expressed hope the event becomes a regular fixture. A local tourism and culture official described the project as building a bridge for Asia-Pacific youth exchange under the framework of APEC's China year. Scholars from multiple countries also recognized Chinese-language music's value in connecting hearts across regions.
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