Dubai Luxury Home Transactions Slide 34% In Third Quarter Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiDubai's sales of homes priced at $10 million or more fell 34 per cent in the third quarter of 2026, with 86 transactions worth $1.57 billion, according to property consultancy Knight Frank.
The July-September figure represented a decline from 131 transactions in the preceding quarter and 103 during the corresponding period last year. Despite the slowdown, cumulative sales for the first nine months reached 412 transactions valued at approximately $6.67 billion, compared with 357 deals during the same period in 2025.
The figures, released by Knight Frank, indicate that Dubai's luxury residential market continues to attract wealthy buyers despite regional geopolitical tensions, although transaction volumes and prices in prime neighbourhoods have weakened.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment