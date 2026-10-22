Hisential Clinics Singapore Advocates Doctor-Led Men's Health Screening Ahead Of Movember 2026 Arabian Post
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 October 2026 – Hisential Clinics Singapore, a doctor-led health screening and men's health clinic at Mandarin Gallery, Orchard Road, has outlined its goal-based approach to men's preventive health ahead of Movember 2026. As consumer platforms market standardised blood test panels directly to the public, the clinic is highlighting the role of doctor-led risk stratification, physical examination and long-term follow-up in effective health screening. Group Medical Director Dr Julian Ng is available for interviews during November to discuss the approach.
Each November, Movember campaigns encourage men to see a doctor. Health outcomes for men, however, have been slow to improve, according to the clinic. The clinic attributes this gap partly to preventive health having followed a consumerist route. Digital wellness platforms now sell blood tests the way meal-kit apps sell dinners: a panel is selected, purchased and delivered. Screening is packaged like phone plans, tiered and compared by item counts. The underlying assumption is that a health check is a product.
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