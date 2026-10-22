US Importer Contests Trump's Canadian Tariffs In Court Arabian Post
Gellert Global Group filed the lawsuit on Tuesday, October 20, with representation from the Liberty Justice Center. The New York-based court has been asked to halt collection of the duties, declare them unlawful and order refunds with interest for importers that have already paid.
The complaint targets Trump's use of Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930, a provision allowing action against countries found to discriminate against American commerce. The administration invoked the provision in August after trade negotiations with Canada broke down, imposing a 50 per cent tariff on a range of products valued at approximately $20 billion.
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