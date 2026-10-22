Blackrock Introduces Actively Managed Fund Targeting Robotics Companies Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiBlackRock has launched a robotics-focused exchange-traded fund, widening its artificial intelligence investment range as investors become more selective about exposure to the technology.
The iShares Future Robotics and Related Technologies Active ETF began trading on NYSE Arca on Wednesday, 21 October, under the ticker RBTX. The fund seeks investments across businesses developing, supplying and deploying intelligent machines that automate physical tasks, including operations in manufacturing and transportation.
BlackRock said robotics represented an important stage in the commercial adoption of artificial intelligence, extending its applications beyond software and computing infrastructure into machinery operating in workplaces and industrial settings. The launch adds a specialised product to an increasingly crowded market for funds seeking to capture different aspects of AI investment.
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