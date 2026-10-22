Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Blackrock Introduces Actively Managed Fund Targeting Robotics Companies Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-22 04:15:26

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

BlackRock has launched a robotics-focused exchange-traded fund, widening its artificial intelligence investment range as investors become more selective about exposure to the technology.

The iShares Future Robotics and Related Technologies Active ETF began trading on NYSE Arca on Wednesday, 21 October, under the ticker RBTX. The fund seeks investments across businesses developing, supplying and deploying intelligent machines that automate physical tasks, including operations in manufacturing and transportation.

BlackRock said robotics represented an important stage in the commercial adoption of artificial intelligence, extending its applications beyond software and computing infrastructure into machinery operating in workplaces and industrial settings. The launch adds a specialised product to an increasingly crowded market for funds seeking to capture different aspects of AI investment.

MENAFN22102026000152002308ID1111848544


The Arabian Post

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search