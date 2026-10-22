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Abu Dhabi Sovereign Funds Lead Regional Investment Activity Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-22 04:15:26

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Abu Dhabi emerged as the leading centre of sovereign investment activity in the Middle East during the first nine months of 2026, with state-backed funds accelerating acquisitions, consolidating strategic assets and expanding international investments despite geopolitical uncertainty.

New figures from investment research firm Global SWF show that Mubadala Investment Company deployed $26.2 billion between January and September, making it the most active sovereign investor in the Gulf. The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority committed another $12.2 billion, while L'IMAD Holding accounted for $10.8 billion.

Together, the three Abu Dhabi investment groups represented approximately $49.2 billion of the $102 billion deployed by sovereign investors across the Middle East and North Africa during the period, highlighting the emirate's substantial influence over regional capital allocation.

Global SWF's 2026 MENA Playbook, published in October, recorded 245 transactions involving regional sovereign investors. Their combined investments represented 39 per cent of worldwide dealmaking by state-owned investment institutions, although that proportion remained below levels recorded between 2023 and 2025.

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The Arabian Post

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