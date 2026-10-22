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Critical PHP Flaws Force Government Websites Offline Worldwide Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-22 04:15:26

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Government websites across Europe were temporarily shut down on Wednesday as authorities rushed to contain two critical vulnerabilities in PHP, the programming language supporting a substantial share of the world's websites.

The emergency prompted precautionary outages affecting public services in the Netherlands, Finland, France and Germany, while PHP developers released security updates and urged operators to install them immediately. Cybersecurity authorities warned that vulnerable servers could allow attackers to execute malicious code without authentication.

The European Union Agency for Cybersecurity, ENISA, joined the European Commission, CERT-EU and Europol's European Cybercrime Centre in issuing an urgent warning. Their joint statement identified the flaws as CVE-2026-109618 and CVE-2026-109619 and confirmed that fixes became available on Wednesday at 13:40 UTC.

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The Arabian Post

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