Critical PHP Flaws Force Government Websites Offline Worldwide Arabian Post
The emergency prompted precautionary outages affecting public services in the Netherlands, Finland, France and Germany, while PHP developers released security updates and urged operators to install them immediately. Cybersecurity authorities warned that vulnerable servers could allow attackers to execute malicious code without authentication.
The European Union Agency for Cybersecurity, ENISA, joined the European Commission, CERT-EU and Europol's European Cybercrime Centre in issuing an urgent warning. Their joint statement identified the flaws as CVE-2026-109618 and CVE-2026-109619 and confirmed that fixes became available on Wednesday at 13:40 UTC.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment