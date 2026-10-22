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Welsh Organisations Reprimanded Over Theft Of Children's Data Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-22 04:15:26

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Britain's data protection regulator has reprimanded two Welsh organisations after ransomware attackers exploited a 12-year-old account protected by the password“Password1”, stealing personal information belonging to 3,300 people, most of them children.

The Information Commission's Office (ICO) identified serious security failures at Ogi Networks Limited, an IT service provider, and the Local Government Data Unit – Wales, known as Data Cymru, following its investigation into the November 2024 cyberattack.

The regulator announced its findings on October 20, revealing that attackers had exploited an obsolete test account called“Test2”, created in January 2012. The account had either remained active throughout its existence or been inadvertently reactivated before the breach.

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The Arabian Post

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