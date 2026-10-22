Welsh Organisations Reprimanded Over Theft Of Children's Data Arabian Post
The Information Commission's Office (ICO) identified serious security failures at Ogi Networks Limited, an IT service provider, and the Local Government Data Unit – Wales, known as Data Cymru, following its investigation into the November 2024 cyberattack.
The regulator announced its findings on October 20, revealing that attackers had exploited an obsolete test account called“Test2”, created in January 2012. The account had either remained active throughout its existence or been inadvertently reactivated before the breach.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment